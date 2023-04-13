Police officer's 'rugby spear tackle' resulted in death of Horowhenua man

Peter Tuhi died after suffering critical injuries while being arrested in Levin in 2021.

A new report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority found a police officer used a dangerous technique to restrain Peter Boy Tuhi in December 2021.

The “unreasonable” use of force by the Levin police officer led to Tuhi hitting his head on the ground and he later died at Wellington Hospital as a result.

The independent investigation said Tuhi, who was hearing impaired and 67 years old, “suffered serious injuries to his head and neck” on December 21, 2021, and died a day later.

“The officer’s decision to take Mr Tuhi to ground, using this inappropriate technique, had tragic, albeit unintended, consequences,” said Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty.

In an email statement, Doherty said Tuhi was in the Levin Cosmopolitan Club car park, where he was behaving aggressively towards another person.

Doherty said police were called by a patron of the club as Tuhi was also intoxicated at the time.

The police officer who arrived at the scene was pushed by Tuhi, this resulted in an altercation where the police officer tried to handcuff him. The officer was unaware Tuhi was hearing impaired.

“The officer decided to take Mr Tuhi to the ground, to restrain him. He crouched down and looped his right arm around Mr Tuhi’s leg while maintaining hold of Mr Tuhi’s left hand.”

“The officer lifted Mr Tuhi’s leg upwards and forwards, off the ground. Mr Tuhi fell at a steep angle and hit the asphalt headfirst. The action resembled a rugby “spear tackle”.

The report found Tuhi had committed minor assaults on the third person involved and the police officer, but the latter later recognised the threat posed by Tuhi was minor and the use of force and resistance was low-level.

Tuhi was non-compliant and resisted the officer’s attempts to handcuff him, the report found.

”The Authority found the officer was justified in taking Mr Tuhi to the ground, however, the technique he used was inappropriate and dangerous,” he said.

The report found the technique chosen by the officer was not taught at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

“The force used was disproportionate and unreasonable given the level of resistance and risk posed by Mr Tuhi.”

After Tuhi hit his head on the ground and started bleeding, the police officer immediately called an ambulance, the report found.

“The first ambulance officer arrived about 10 minutes after being called. About three minutes after her arrival, Mr Tuhi’s heart stopped.

“Two of the assisting officers helped do CPR on Mr Tuhi until more medical staff arrived.

“Mr Tuhi‘s death was caused by complications of blunt trauma to the head and neck with a cervical spine fracture and spinal cord injury, sustained in the fall.”

In an email statement in response to the report, police said they acknowledged the fiindings and extended “sincere condolences to Mr Tuhi’s whānau and friends”.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said police acknowledged the technique used by the police officer to restrain Tuhi “differed slightly from the standard methods taught to officers”.

“This is the worst possible outcome to a situation Police encounter every day – taking someone into custody and our thoughts remain with Mr Tuhi's whānau,” Fraser said.

Police Association spokesperson Jane Young said they were not aware of any disciplinary actions being taken against the officer at this stage, as they would have to wait for a police investigation to be completed.

“There are not always disciplinary measures ... and if a person is a member of the Association, the Association supports them from the get go,” she said.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said there were four steps a police officer involved in a fatal incident had to go through.

“A police investigation to ensure there was no criminality involved, a police policy and procedure investigation, an IPCA investigation and a Coroners Court hearing – we are not sure what stage this is at, if indeed it has even begun.

“These are significant processes for any officer to go through,” he said.