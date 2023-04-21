Rotorua's Anzac Day to include 'special focus' on Sir Robert 'Bom' Gillies, last survivor of the famed Māori Battalion

28th Maori Battalion soldier Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies, pictured surrounded by the faces of members of his company who are no longer with us.

Rotorua’s Anzac Day commemorations include a special event to highlight B Company, 28th Māori Battalion, and its last surviving member, Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies.

Hosted by Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa, the event runs twice at Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, on Friday April 21 at 12pm and 5.30pm.

Attendees see the B Company, Māori Battalion film, Ake! Ake!, previously shown at Rotorua Museum, and Te Ao with Moana interview where Moana Maniapoto talks one-on-one with Koro Bom about his experience during World War II.

On Anzac Day (Tuesday April 25) the day begins with Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu from 5.45am.

The service will be conducted by Reverend Tom Poata and includes a short parade past the Muruika Soldiers’ Cemetery (near St Faith’s Church).

The Dawn Service is expected to conclude at approximately 6.30am.

Following the Dawn Service, a shorter Anzac Day Parade will depart from Te Arawa War Memorial (next to Rotorua Museum in Government Gardens) at 9.20am, making its way to the Sir Howard Morrison Centre where the Rotorua Civic Memorial Service will begin at 9.30am.

The officiating Minister will be Reverend Tom Poata, with Her Worship the Mayor Tania Tapsell introducing this year’s guest speakers: Colonel Karl Cummins, and our two youth speaker representatives from Western Heights High School; Foua Tuielu (Head Boy) and Jago Watson (Prefect).

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Old soldiers gathered to pay their respects to fallen comrades at Rotorua's Anzac Day Dawn Service IN 2018.

Glen Botting will play the Last Post on his bugle before the Ode to the Fallen is read by WO11 Pererika Makiha (President of Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League) and Jason Ramsay (President of Rotorua Returned Services Association.)

Laying of the wreaths will take place during the service, and pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band will play. Rotorua local, Christian Thurston, will perform during the service, accompanied by the Rotorua Municipal Brass Band.

This will be the first time Mayor Tapsell will be introducing speakers on Anzac Day, and also the first time the Civic Memorial Service has returned to the recently re-opened Sir Howard Morrison Centre since 2017.

“Anzac Day is an opportunity for our community, and our country, to remember those who lost their lives and to honour our returned services who displayed courage while serving our country,” Tapsell said

“I’m pleased locals in Rotorua make the time every year to come together to remember and show our respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They ensured we can live with the rights and freedoms we now enjoy and I look forward to standing alongside our community to honour them.”