Person found dead in Otago town

There has been a serious crash on State Highway 3 south of Ōtorohanga

Police are investigating after an unexplained death in Palmerston early on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted at 12.15am on Saturday to a death that occurred at a Mull St address in the small Otago town.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

A resident who lives a few doors from where the body was found said she hadn't met the person who lived there, but news of the unexplained death had been a shock.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts.