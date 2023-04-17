Body recovered after person went overboard near Dunedin
A body has been recovered after a person fell from a boat, near Dunedin.
Police launched a water rescue operation after the body was spotted floating in the water, at Brighton, 18km south of Dunedin, about 2pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
Police had earlier received a report that a person had gone overboard from a boat.
Rescuers provided medical attention, but the person died at the scene.
The death has been referred to the coroner.