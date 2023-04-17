Body recovered after person went overboard near Dunedin

A person has died after going overboard from a boat off the coast of Dunedin. (File photo)

A body has been recovered after a person fell from a boat, near Dunedin.

Police launched a water rescue operation after the body was spotted floating in the water, at Brighton, 18km south of Dunedin, about 2pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Police had earlier received a report that a person had gone overboard from a boat.

Rescuers provided medical attention, but the person died at the scene.

The death has been referred to the coroner.