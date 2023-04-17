Dentist allowed to keep practising while appealing cancelled registration

Greymouth dentist Bharath ‘Barry’ Raja Subramani is fighting to keep his registration.

A Greymouth dentist who did unnecessary fillings, botched treatments and left some patients in pain is appealing a decision to cancel his registration.

Bharath Raja Subramani admitted a charge of professional misconduct at a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in February 2022, relating to his treatment of 11 patients between October 2017 and October 2018 at Lumino’s Greymouth Dental Centre.

One patient had five fillings that all fell out within a few months, another was charged $35,000 for work that had to be redone, and he filled a woman’s tooth that “looked perfect” on X-ray, the tribunal was told.

A newly-released High Court decision states Subramani is appealing the tribunal’s decision to cancel his registration, censure him and fine him $10,000. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 in costs.

High Court Justice Rob Osborne ruled the decision could be stayed until the appeal was heard, meaning Subramani could keep practising in the meantime. A date has not yet been set for the appeal.

The judge’s decision says Subramani’s application was supported by Christchurch dental practitioner Dr Michael Shand, who was appointed by the Dental Council to supervise Subramani in 2020 after the “significant issues” came to light.

Since then, Subramani had been allowed to do basic dentistry, was operating at the level of a junior dental student, and Shand was pre-approving all his treatment plans.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Subramani admitted not getting informed consent from some patients before treatment. (File photo)

Shand told the court Subramani was performing safely and appropriately within the limited scope of his dental practice.

Justice Osborne noted there was no meaningful risk to the public while Subramani was being supervised by Shand, and no fresh complaints had been made.

The Dental Council's professional conduct committee said Subramani's conduct amounted to negligence and malpractice that was likely to bring discredit to the profession.

It cited 39 incidents of misconduct, ranging from inadequate diagnosis to providing and recommending inappropriate and unnecessary treatment, treatment that was of inadequate standard, and practising outside his knowledge, skills and competence.

He also failed to obtain informed consent, did not keep adequate documentation, and charged inappropriate and excessive fees.

Subramani has been running his own practice called Coast Smiles in Greymouth since 2018.

John Bisset/Stuff An appeal date for Subramani’s request to keep his registration has yet to be confirmed.

His lawyer, Samantha Beattie, told the hearing Subramani had been practising in a rural area on his own and because New Zealand had no vocational training for dentists it was easy to make mistakes and for bad habits like inadequate documentation to go unnoticed. She said Subramani was capable of rehabilitation.

According to the Dental Council register, Subramani’s registration, with the condition that he is to be supervised, is valid until September 2023.

Subramani declined to comment.