From despair to hope: Life-changing treatment for the boy who won't eat

Victoria and Tim Coleman’s son Levi has two rare conditions that have stopped him eating. They are now seeking help for treatment to help their boy.

A Taranaki couple have gone from the “pits of despair” to finding light at the end of the tunnel after securing the help they desperately need to get their son to eat.

Victoria Coleman, and husband Tim, are now pushing hard to get the rest of the money they need to cover costs connected to son Levi’s attendance at a specialist eating school in Europe.

Donations to a Givealittle page set up by the family have so far topped $25,000.

“The support up to now has been amazing. We’re so close to making it happen, but we just need a little bit more to get across the line,” Coleman said. “We’ll get there one way or the other.”

Coleman said along with the Givealittle option, others have privately pledged donations, and they have organised a quiz night at The Good Home on May 9, as a fundraiser.

Levi, 4, lives with Down syndrome and has been diagnosed with two, rare bowel conditions, Hirschsprung’s disease and duodenal atresia.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Coleman family are making a final push to raise money to fast-track treatment for Levi, 4, to help him eat again.

However, it took years to diagnose, and fix, the duodenal atresia, which caused him excruciating stomach pain, and eventually resulted in his complete aversion to food.

All his nutritional needs are met via a tube into his stomach, and it's his psychological dependence on the device the Colemans want to break.

The family are now preparing to spend two weeks at the NoTube Eat Campus in Graz, Austria, which offers an intensive wraparound programme, including paediatric medical care and family counselling.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Treatment to wean their four-year-old son off a feeding tube is in sight for New Plymouth couple Victoria and Tim Coleman. (File photo)

“It’s cheaper, faster and better. It’s amazing that it’s all come together.”

She said there was a more than 90% success rate associated with the school’s programme, and the other clear benefit was they would be spending time with other families in exactly the same boat.

“That’s going to massive for us,” she said.

“Just to see him put a bit of food in his mouth will be amazing.”

It may take additional time to wean him completely off tube feeding, but the eating school provides follow-up virtual treatment, to the point where Levi can sustain the same weight for 35 days in a row, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Two weeks at an eating school with a more than 90% success rate has given Victoria Coleman hope her son Levi's life will change for the better.

The couple initially looked at bringing German-based Dr Markus Wilken, a leading expert in weaning children off tube feeding, to New Zealand, but the cost to do this meant extra time would be needed to raise the money, further delaying Levi’s treatment.

Coleman said they had no regrets whatsoever about taking their private plight public, after dealing with years of stress and not knowing what to do.

“It’s been quite a healing process really, after all that time alone,” she said.

“We were really in the pits of despair for four years. We didn’t have a lot of hope, but we do now.”