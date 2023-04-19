Rest home had potentially deadly bacteria in hot water system for weeks

Rangiora rest home Bainswood House has been working to rid its hot water system of legionella bacteria since a resident contracted legionnaires’ disease in February.

Rest home residents were given “alternative bathing options” after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in their hot water system and one person became ill.

The resident, who was diagnosed with legionnaires’ disease in late February, has been treated and recovered, but getting rid of Legionella bacteria from Bainswood House in Rangiora, North Canterbury, was proving more difficult.

Rangiora Lifecare, the operator of the King St facility, was working with public health officials to fix the problem. It had treated the hot water system with chemicals three times and brought in other measures.

Executive director Paul Renwick said on Tuesday the bacteria had been detected again in the main building and one of the villas, although at “much lower levels” than before.

Measures to prevent infection included the “temporary suspension of showers”, with residents offered “alternative bathing options”, and the hot water temperature was increased across the facility. Legionella bacteria cannot survive in water at 60C or above.

Legionnaires' disease is a potentially fatal pneumonia caused by strains of Legionella bacteria – usually inhaled in dust from potting mix, compost and soil. It can also come from water sources such as air conditioning units, fountains and hot water systems.

It is not contagious and cannot be caught by drinking contaminated water.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said authorities were notified of the legionnaires’ case at Bainswood House in late February, and tests confirmed Legionella bacteria was in the hot water system on March 2.

They believed the likelihood of further infection was “very small”, but the situation was still being monitored, she said.

New Zealand has one of the highest reported rates of the disease in the world

A letter to residents and families from Renwick on April 4 said “unacceptable levels” of legionella bacteria “have been confirmed as still present” in several areas of the facility, despite chemical treatments and system flushing of the hot water system.

The home would introduce some permanent changes to reduce the risk of a recurrence, alongside the ongoing suspension of showers and provision of bottled water, he wrote.

Hot and boiling water could be provided by staff, and residents could still brush their teeth and wash their hands and faces using the cold tap water.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton says authorities were notified of the case in late February, and have "worked closely" with Bainswood House since to "put solutions in place".

Another chemical treatment and flush was scheduled, a new drinking water treatment system and a gas unit for the communal shower would be installed, and the water temperature would be increased to 70C, with valves installed to add cold water to prevent scalding.

In an update this week, Bainswood House manager Raewyn Hawes said the water was treated again on Wednesday and Thursday last week, and the system flushed again on Friday.

Renwick confirmed the hot water system had been chemically treated three times since Legionella was first found, and said he was confident the actions were working.

Allan Rutherford, 86, spent 10 days in hospital with pneumonia after catching the potentially fatal legionnaires' disease from a load of soil he bought for his Christchurch garden.

“There has already been a significant reduction in the levels of Legionella detected in the hot water system after the second round of chemical treatment. With the additional measures we have taken and a third round of chemical treatment completed we are expecting this will eliminate the Legionella.”

Further water samples had been taken by Community and Public Health this week, but the results would be “at least seven days” away.

Despite the difficulties treating the bacteria, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the facility had followed all its advice to date, with additional guidance sought from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

Rangiora Lifecare operates three rest homes: Bainswood House, Bainlea House and Bainswood on Victoria.

In 2010, a woman died of legionnaires’ at Rangiora's Holmwood Home, although tests showed bacteria was not present in the water systems. In 2017, Rangiora woman Jillian Wadsworth was placed in an induced coma after contracting the disease, and survived.

Research from the University of Otago found New Zealand has the highest reported incidence of legionnaires' disease in the world.