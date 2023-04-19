Environment Southland and Fed Farmers appeal proposed Southland Water and Land Plan

An interim decision on the proposed Southland Water and Land Plan has been made by the Environment Court, and is now being appealed. (File photo)

Environment Southland is appealing an Environment Court decision on its own Proposed Water and Land Plan.

The interim decision in December said many of Southland’s water bodies are likely degraded, with water quality falling below the national bottom line or below the minimum acceptable state.

The decision said the plan did not control discharge of contaminants from farming and other activities, which led to significant adverse effects on aquatic life, and the regulation of farming activities had a disproportionately greater adverse effect on water quality; namely intensive winter grazing, pasture-based wintering and sacrifice paddocks.

The Southland Regional Council (Environment Southland), Southland Federated Farmers, Fonterra and Dairy NZ are now appealing the decision.

The High Court approved an application from Fish & Game and Forest & Bird that the trio of appeals be dealt with together, as a priority fixture.

It said the Water and Land Plan is of major consequence for Southland and it was in the interests of justice that such an influential document be finalised as quickly as justly possible.

The proposed plan sought to address activities known to have a significant effect on water quality, such as land use intensification, urban discharges, wintering and stock access to waterways.

A time for a three-day hearing was yet to be determined.

*An earlier version of the story incorrectly called the Southland Regional Council the Southland District Council. Amended: 10am, April 19.