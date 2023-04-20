Southland boating club admits chopping down native trees without resource consent

Stumps of felled beech trees beside an access track to Manapouri Boating Club.

A Southland boating club has admitted a charge of chopping down dozens of indigenous beech trees on its property without a resource consent.

Members of the Manapouri Boating Club, including president Colin Hitchen and committee member Eric Roy were in the Environment Court in Invercargill when the club’s lawyer entered a guilty plea on its behalf this week.

The Southland District Council is prosecuting the club, with the summary of facts saying the offending took place on club property on several dates between September 1 and November 30, 2020.

Beech trees are indigenous [natives] and therefore subject to protection in the Southland District Plan. Consent should have been obtained before the felling began.

At least 70 beech trees of varying ages, along with understorey indigenous vegetation, were felled at various points along the accessway to the clubhouse and around the car park, including at sites within 10 metres of the Waiau River, the summary says.

The loss of forest canopy provided by the trees had resulted in alterations to the forest understorey, and also resulted in a minor loss of habitat for native birds and invertebrates, the summary adds.

The club’s lawyer, Rex Chapman told Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven that it was not a conscious decision of the club’s body corporate to clear the trees without resource consent.

“Well intentioned” club members, who did not know consent was required, had cleared the trees, so the club had accepted responsibility and pleaded guilty.

The club members had felled the trees during maintenance of the club’s vehicle access track. The work involved the removal of trees overhanging the track which were assessed to be rotten and had potential to fall, putting track users at risk.

Smaller trees standing in their way had also been felled, ahead of the bigger more dangerous trees coming down, Chapman’s sentencing submission says.

He disputed that 70 trees were cut down, saying some were mature beech trees, but saplings were also counted among the 70.

Since the offending, the club had engaged an ecologist to recommend what remedial planting it could do, as it accepted its actions needed to be rectified.

The court heard the club had planted an additional 200 trees since the trees were felled; and had applied for retrospective consent after the trees were chopped down.

But Chapman’s sentencing submission says the retrospective consent application was withdrawn when a council staff member advised there was no chance it would be granted.

The club has already incurred $15,000 in processing costs at the time of withdrawal, and $38,000 total as a result of the offending, the sentencing submission says.

The case will return to court on May 15 for sentencing, with the club seeking a conviction and discharge and the council not seeking a fine, according to sentencing submissions.