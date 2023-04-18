Boat owner 'pissed off' as Liane spends a month on the bottom of an estuary

The Liane has been lying in the estuary at Riverton for nearly a month.

The owner of a boat that has lain on its side in the estuary at Riverton for nearly a month says he’s “pissed off’’ it has not been recovered yet.

The Liane was ripped from its mooring at the mouth of the Pourakino River during a storm on March 20, pushing it under the town’s bridge and into the estuary.

Environment Southland said it planned to start righting the vessel on Tuesday and hoped to have it out of the water later this week.

ES regional harbourmaster and maritime manager Lyndon Cleaver said “this has been a complex salvage operation, led by the insurance company, and involving, a dive salvage company, local contractors and the harbourmaster.

“It has taken this long to work with the insurers and other parties to develop a plan to get the best outcome for the environment and ratepayers.

“I am confident in the plan that has been developed by the dive salvage company, which has considered a range of scenarios and activities that will reduce the potential for further risk of environmental damage.

“The plan to remove the vessel this week is dependent on the initial attempt to re-float the vessel and its structural integrity.”

On Monday, boat owner Don Nelson, of Riverton, said the boat had been in the estuary for ‘’too bloody long”.

“I am disgusted. Any boat like that shouldn’t be left sitting under salt water, or any water, for that long.’

“That thing should have been out in three days.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Liane in the estuary the day after the storm blew it off its mooring. (File photo)

He said the insurance company, who he declined to name, and the salvage team had spent too long talking about moving the boat, instead of getting on with recovering it.

Nelson said he had been ‘’out of the loop since day one’’ about the salvage operation.

“Someone saw it stuck against the bridge at 5:30am, the morning she broke off, but the first thing I knew about it was the harbourmaster walking up my driveway after 10 in the morning,’’ he said.

“I’m pissed off that it wasn’t out in three or four days, and I’m pissed off that it's been sitting so long. It’s been all about the money rather than being about the boat.’’

Nelson bought the former fishing boat three or four years ago and used it as a pleasure boat.

He was unsure whether he could do that again.

“I want to see how damaged it is, or isn’t.’’

He said he had not officially been told when the salvage operation would begin, or how it would happen.

“I've heard that they’re going to float it down to the bridge, cut the wheelhouse off it and bring it out from there, but no-one official has actually told me that.”

It’s not the first time the Liane had been sitting on the ocean floor. Last month Nelson told Stuff the Liane had been sunk before.

“It’s been sunk three or four times, once up the West Coast and I don’t know about the other times. It’s been everywhere and done everything, that boat. It’s not meant to disappear yet.’’