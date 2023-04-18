Canterbury feral cat hunting competition for kids cancelled after backlash

Feral cats are the target of a junior hunting competition in North Canterbury.

Organisers of the annual North Canterbury Hunting Competition announced the category for the most feral cat kills will be withdrawn, following a public backlash and media coverage.

The announcement, posted on social media late on Tuesday, said organisers had been “incredibly disappointed” by the reaction to the new category in the fundraiser, which they say prompted “vile and inappropriate emails and messages sent to the school and others involved”.

“Our sponsors and school safety are our main priority, so the decision has been made to withdraw this category for this year to avoid further backlash at this time.”

Entries remain open for all other categories.

The announcement comes after a North Canterbury cat died from sepsis after being shot with an air rifle.

It’s unclear if there was any link to the competition, which offered hunters aged 14 or younger a $250 cash prize for the most feral cats killed in North Canterbury over the next two and a half months, as well as a shot at a $4600 spot prize for junior hunters in the form of a kids motorbike.

SPCA inspectorate team leader Sam Cairns said the cat was handed in by a member of the public. An owner had yet to be located, but the cat was microchipped and desexed.

“While we are uncertain of whether this cat was shot during the [hunting] event, it demonstrates that the use of an air rifle caused unnecessary pain and distress for the cat,” a spokesperson said.

The now withdrawn category gave young hunters from April 15 until late June to kill as many feral cats as they could as part of the competition, a fundraiser for Rotherham School and pool.

The new category was met almost entirely with praise by locals when it was launched, but some have since expressed concern that most people, let alone children, would not be able to tell the difference between feral and non-feral cats.

A Department of Conservation (DOC) spokesperson previously said the difference was “virtually impossible” to tell.

“These are very sad situations, causing a painful death for the cat and distress to those who’ve lost a pet,” said Carins, who recommended people use lostpet.co.nz and relevant social media pages to find their missing pets.

An SPCA spokesperson said the charity was “extremely concerned” about the competition, which could see domestic pets and strays caught in the crossfire.

The likelihood of air rifles being used could increase pain, distress, and the chance of prolonged death for the targeted animals.

The organisation was investigating the cat’s death and making inquiries with competition organisers, but had yet to receive a response. The SPCA noted on social media that the event itself was not breaking any laws.

On a now-deleted social media post by competition organisers, which opened the junior competition on April 15, participants were warned anyone found with a microchipped cat in their bounty would be eliminated.

Margaret Maguire/Supplied Margaret Maguire fears for her cat George, who was born wild but raised domestically since he was kitten.

Margaret Maguire, a former sponsor and local, said she feared for her cats’ safety, particularly her cat George, and others like him who were born feral but raised domestically.

“The animal would have to be dead before they know [it was chipped].”

Maguire was raised rurally and understood the importance of pest control, but was doubtful that most people, let alone children, could tell the difference between her domesticated farm cats and wild ones, she said.

Feral cats were considered cats who lived independently of humans, and were not the same as stray and house cats, which had varying interactions and dependence on people.

Craig Gillies, a principal science adviser for DOC, said the difference in appearance was “virtually impossible” to tell.

Feral cats had a major impact on native wildlife, and its introduction as a category was mostly met with praise by locals.

Gillies said DOC “absolutely” supported the control of feral cats, as they had a major impact on native wildlife, but it had to be “undertaken by experienced people using approved humane methods”.

That included equipment of the correct calibre, used by trained professionals.

The competition ends on the weekend of June 23 to 25.

Competition organisers declined to comment until before a formal meeting on Tuesday evening.