Pile of household belongings burned, witness sees, after fire near Newmarket Train Station

Fire erupts near Newmarket Train Station, reports of an explosion

Workers have been able to retrieve their cars after a fire in a car park in Auckland’s Newmarket.

The fire, near the Newmarket Train Station, saw trains cancelled, a road closed and buildings evacuated as black smoke billowed across the suburb.

There were also reports of an explosion, with one resident saying she heard a “big bang”.

Trains had resumed and Remuera Rd reopened by 4.30pm. Newmarket Station reopened about 6.45pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police blocked off a large part of Remuera Rd following the fire.

But Bill James, a director at Attain on Remuera Rd opposite the train station, said he and about 12 others in his team were allowed to get their cars after 5pm .

About 4pm, firefighters told James their supervisor was still inside the car park trying to assess if the cars could be taken on Tuesday night or not, and hoped to have an answer about 5pm, he said.

“I just want to know how our guys will get home tonight,” he said.

Staff were worried whether their cars were damaged, either by the flames or the smoke, he said.

One woman on the team had just made her final payment on her car recently.

When James went to get his car, he found it covered in brown dirty water, which he won’t struggle to clean off, he said.

In the corner of the parking garage was a “household of belongings” including a pile of mattress, which he said had been there for several weeks.

“If I had to guess, I’d say somebody has thrown a match on them, but that’s pure conjecture on my part,” James said.

”The roof above it has got some damage to it and has pretty much burned away.”

Attain staff were not evacuated because their office is across the road, he said.

Supplied Smoke billows from a fire in Newmarket.

Trains were running again about 3.40pm, but Newmarket Station remained closed, Auckland Transport said.

The Western, Southern and Eastern Line trains were all running as normal but were not stopping at the station.

The Onehunga Line trains would run between Penrose and Onehunga, not running to timetable, Auckland Transport said.

Auckland resident Georgina Fortes-Upoko​ was sitting in the courtyard of the Newmarket Train Station with her daughter when she heard an alarm sound just before 1.30 pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police were on the scene.

“Then we heard a big bang,” she said.

“We then saw all this smoke from the south side of the train station.”

Fortes-Upoko said 10 minutes later Fire and Emergency personnel told everyone in the courtyard to evacuate.

Police said about 2pm the fire had been extinguished.

“Police are currently assisting [Fire and Emergency], and making inquiries into the matter,” a spokesperson said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Firefighters in Newmarket after a rubbish fire broke out in a car park.

Fire and Emergency said a rubbish fire had broken out in the car park near the train station.

Aucklander Wendy Nicholson was driving on Remuera Rd heading for Westfield Mall when she saw thick plumes of smoke in the air, billowing across the road.

Inside the mall, the air was filled with a “plastic burning smell”.

“It was horrible, it wasn’t pleasant at all,” Nicholson said.

“You could see people in the mall looking around not knowing if they should be there.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police set up a road block on Remuera Rd and were stopping drivers from getting through for a time.

It took barely 15 minutes before Nicholson decided to leave the mall, in case she was caught in a traffic jam.

A few hours later, her throat was scratchy and she was worried for the people she could see standing by the smoke.

“I hate to think what their throats would be feeling like. It just felt toxic … and the mall is a few hundred metres away, but all the air was going through the mall and the car park.”

Part of Remuera Rd, between Broadway and St Marks Rd, had been closed, Auckland Transport said, but reopened at 4pm.

However, the intersection of Broadway and Remuera Rd remained closed to eastbound traffic.

Multiple business owners in the area said they had seen teenagers hanging out and smoking near some old furniture in the basement of the car park over the past few days.