Report on improving Southland District Council services welcomed by chief

A report on improving Southland District Council service has been welcomed by chief executive Cameron McIntosh.

Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh says a report on its environmental services group presents opportunities to improve services to ratepayers, residents and customers.

An independent review of the council’s environmental services group, done by council appointed Morrison Low, has recommended areas for improvement.

The environmental services group performs the regulatory role within the council and is made up of environmental management, building solutions and environmental health/animal control.

In a press release on Tuesday, McIntosh said he welcomed the review, saying it identified common themes which presented opportunities for improvement across the three services.

It identified several issues affecting the operation of the group, not least the reforms currently under way from central government which provided uncertainty as to how each service would be delivered.

There were also staffing shortages across all three teams, compounded by a lack of skilled contractors available, and adding to that was the large size of Southland district where site inspections could be from one side of the region to the other, McIntosh said.

The review also said internal and external feedback suggested the council’s current focus was weighted too heavily towards compliance at the expense of customer service for the applicant.

Council staff were developing an improvement implementation plan which would be closely monitored to ensure the recommendations in the review were implemented in a timely fashion, he said.