Name suppression lapses for man alleged to have kidnapped seven bank staff

Police talking to a man inside the Rotorua BNZ back in November last year who later faced seven charges of kidnapping plus charges of threatening to kill/commit grievous bodily harm.

The man facing charges after an Armed Offenders stand-off at a Rotorua branch of the BNZ bank can now be named as Rhys Hoffman.

Hoffman appeared at Rotorua District Court on Wednesday via audio visual link.

His lawyer Andy Schulze said Hoffman would be willing to enter pleas to amended charges, and he is set to reappear on Thursday to be arraigned.

At present Hoffman is charged with seven counts of kidnap and charges of threatening to kill/commit grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon also told the court there were no issues arising from a psychiatric report into Hoffman.

Schulze, however, said there were “other issues in the background, matters of mitigation”.

Judge McKenzie remanded Hoffman in custody until Thursday’s hearing.

The charges all stem from an incident on Thursday, November 10 last year at Rotorua’s BNZ Bank on Amohau St.

Police were called to the bank at around about 3.55pm “after a man entered the property and took a group of people hostage,” a police statement said at the time.

A man could be seen inside the bank, talking to police through the door.

Just before 5pm, he came out with his hands up and was walked away by police.