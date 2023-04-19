Alleged thieves who stole $249K Porsche from Parnell home appear in court

Police make an arrest near the Waikato Expressway, following the conclusion of a pursuit on Sunday.

Two men who allegedly made off with a late-model Porsche worth $249,000 during a nighttime burglary of an upmarket Auckland home have appeared in court.

Sifa Tevita, 36, of Wesley, in Auckland, and Ronald Anthony Neilson, 31, of Mount Maunganui, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday morning.

Tevita faces charges of burglary, dishonestly using a credit card, failing to stop for police while driving dangerously, reckless driving, breaching prison release conditions, and a charge that states “with reckless disregard for the safety of persons, [he] interfered with a transport facility, namely Waikato Expressway”.

Neilson faces two charges of burglary and two of using a document.

Police allege the pair broke into a home in Gladstone Rd in Parnell, at 2am on Sunday, where they stole items, including a bank card.

It is alleged they then went to a Z Energy petrol station in nearby Beach Rd, where they made a purchase worth $52.50. A further attempt to use the card was unsuccessful.

It is further alleged the pair returned to the same house about 4am, where they obtained two sets of car keys – one for the Porsche, the other for a Land Rover worth $50,000. One of the offenders allegedly used the Land Rover to smash through the front gate to get out of the property, while the other followed in the Porsche.

One of the vehicles was later spotted by police near Morrinsville, about 8.30am. A pursuit ensued, which led to the Waikato Expressway, where the Porsche was allegedly driven on the wrong way of the road for a time.

The incident ended with police using road spikes to slow the vehicle, and it came to a stop near the Taupiri Expressway on-ramp. Three men were arrested soon after.

In court, Tevita was remanded in custody and without plea, to next appear on May 3.

His counsel, Roger Laybourn, told the court Tevita had been suffering from “serious back problems” since his arrest and had “not even been provided with Panadol”.

“I would like it noted on the file it does impact my ability to get coherent instructions from him,” he told Community Magistrate Brenda Midson.

“If a person has a back injury, you would think an X-ray would be the minimum. He instructs he has been in considerable pain since the accident.”

Neilson was represented in court by Hayley Carlson, who was successful in making a bail application on his behalf.

He was remanded to an address in Māngere, to next appear in the Auckland District Court on May 10.