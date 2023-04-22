She had 'air under her feet' but rock climber Mayan Smith-Gobat now plans to stay grounded

Mayan Smith-Gobat spent much of her stellar career proving her physical strength to men but now she's finding a new kind of strength. B-ROLL SCENES SUPPLIED BY: Franz Walter, Frank Kretschmann for Mayan Smith-Gobat

Internationally famous rock climber Mayan Smith-Gobat spent much of her career proving her physical strength to men, the world and ultimately herself. But taking a step back from the gruelling challenges of climbing has opened her world to a new kind of strength; one of self-love and womanhood. Hanna McCallum reports.

More than a kilometre above ground, profusely bleeding fingers jammed against ice and no sensation in her hands or feet, and yet she feels peace.

Mayan Smith-Gobat​ and her climbing partner Ines Papert​ became the fifth known team to ever reach the summit of Riders on the Storm, a historic, notoriously challenging climbing route in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile, in February 2016.

The pair ascended the 1300-metre route in 15 days.

READ MORE:

* Death in the mountains: The tragic story of Conor Smith and Sarwan Chand

* Alpine team culture not responsibile for 2017 death of climbers

* Elite climbers responsible for own mistakes, mentor says



The rock climber from Aotearoa had won national bouldering competitions before breaking records climbing outdoors overseas – including then, when the pair became the first to free climb two extremely difficult grade 7c+ pitches about 1200 metres up the rock face.

“When we’d done those, I knew we’d make the summit,” Smith-Gobat says.

The intense focus and determination climbing instilled in her would switch her mind off, her body “flowing over the rock”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Internationally famous rock climber Mayan Smith-Gobat has made a stop in Aotearoa before heading to the US to go on wilderness guide programme after taking a step back from her climbing career.

Her voice rises as she describes the feeling, where the uncertainty of accomplishing the challenge remains with every move and yet fear is not allowed.

“It’s a peace of mind when my mind switches off and I’m purely in the here and now.”

But reflecting on her time as a professional climber was a double-edged sword.

Smith-Gobat’s last year climbing with a contract from her sponsorship was in 2019. About 25 years into her career, she realised she had lost some of her drive, and was continuing because climbing was what defined her.

“I didn’t know what else there was to me.”

Always having a goal to strive for gave little space to look at other parts of her life and understand what her motivations were. Only in recent years did she understand it was something she continuously did to prove her self-worth and to distract herself from any other underlying thorns.

Frank Kretschmann/Supplied Mayan Smith-Gobat climbing in Qingfeng Valley, China.

“I had an amazing drive and I know that I loved to suffer.”

Being in the outdoors and climbing “was in my blood”, Smith-Gobat says.

Born in Ōtautahi Christchurch in 1979 to a German mother and Kiwi father, she grew up in the shadow of Aoraki Mt Cook during her early childhood, living near Lake Pukaki.

Her dad was a mountain guide and at three years old, there was footage of her bouldering in Yosemite Valley in the United States.

“I loved being out in the mountains, I loved the exposure – having air under my feet.”

The bodily and mental challenge fascinated her and as a shy kid in school, it proved to be something she was good at – and got better at quickly.

Smith-Gobat recalled being on an introduction course to alpine climbing at about 16 and leading in a group of men all over 30.

Climbing gave her what she was “lacking on the inside”, she says – confidence, recognition and acceptance. “I had an amazing drive and I know that I loved to suffer.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Climbing brought Smith-Gobat, confidence and acceptance that she sought as a young woman but her career as a professional climber was a double-edged sword.

Her parents separated not long after they moved to Hawke’s Bay, when Smith-Gobat was seven. Her father left and her “kid’s logic” ingrained in her that it was her fault. Suffering was a form of punishment.

“I think that has a lot to do with why I pushed myself that hard and why I wanted the success – or needed the success,” she says, though it wasn’t something she was ever conscious of at the time.

“I felt that just by being me, I wasn’t worthy, so I had to work for it.”

During her school years, all her free time was spent horse riding. It taught her confidence and self-belief – “not letting fear take over me”, she says.

After high school, she climbed and skied for a year before skiing quickly took over and she began competing in Big Mountain Extreme skiing competitions, quickly becoming one of the best female extreme skiers in the country.

But an accident at 21 turned her attention back to climbing. A run-in with a pine tree while skiing in Breckenridge, Colorado left her with two broken feet and a broken jaw.

Frank Kretschmann/Supplied Mayan Smith-Gobat climbing the route 'Place of Happiness' on Brazil's highest monolith called Pedra Riscada.

Impatient with her recovery, Smith-Gobat began training her upper body.

After her friends convinced her to enter national bouldering series in Aotearoa, she surprised herself by winning three years in a row in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

“That was the start of the road to doing it professionally,” she says.

She slowly started to receive sponsorship but her international competition career was short-lived.

Working full-time while training, it became obvious how far behind Aotearoa and Australia were when she entered her first world cup competition with the limited facilities and funding available – something she doesn’t feel has changed much in the years she has spent away.

She looked to gain international sponsors and pursue her goals in outdoor climbing on big-wall challenges and in 2011, she became the second female climber to ascend the Salathé Wall – one of the longest routes up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, California.

Franz Walter/Supplied Ines Papert and Mayan Smith-Gobat approaching the route Riders on the Storm.

It remained one of her proudest achievements along with ascending Riders on the Storm.

Reaching the last hurdle of the climb was “a real summoning of every last bit of energy to try not to muck anything up and keep my breathing steady and not get too excited straight away”, she says, followed by “relief more than anything else”.

The following year, Smith-Gobat and her climbing partner set a new record for women speed climbing The Nose, another popular climb up El Capitan in 7 hours and 26 minutes, breaking the previous record by about five hours.

They then became the first all-female team to complete the linked climb with Half Dome, also in Yosemite National Park, in under 24 hours.

Smith-Gobat set a new women’s record for The Nose at 4 hours and 43 minutes as well as a mixed-gender record at 3 hours and 29 minutes.

In 2017, she returned to Riders on the Storm with a different partner, Brette Harrington, for a second attempt, this time to free climb the entire route.

When the pair realised it would not be possible, they set a goal to free climb the two hardest pitches. But brutal storms persisted, turning sweat into ice, and of the six weeks spent in the unforgiving weather conditions the pair only managed three days of tackling the pitches.

In a piece for Alpinist, Smith-Gobat reflected on the climb saying: “All I wanted to do was leave and never come back.”

“I was exhausted, but we had invested so much into this route already, and deep down I knew that leaving would mean never returning... In this moment I hated the place.”

She didn’t return and it was her last big expedition.

Frank Kretschmann/Supplied Climbing helped Mayan Smith-Gobat quieten her mind, concentrating on every move, but now simply being out in nature brings her the same sense of peace.

“Tapping into the strength that has nothing to do with physical strength.”

Although not a conscious decision, Smith-Gobat slowly began to scale back on climbing following the expedition. Horses had come back into her life and running a horse farm in Germany, along with climbing, took a toll.

Taking a step back from climbing however, left her confronting questions she had never asked herself about why she had lived the way she lived.

Climbing professionally changed her relationship with the sport, she says. She ended up pursuing goals, less for herself and more with sponsorships in mind.

It also led to unhealthy habits of controlling her eating and body image. The dangerous perception in climbing that to be the best you had to be the lightest possible, influenced her. “Also, that it works – at first.”

She spent a lot of her life trying to prove she was as strong as men and “wanting to be like a guy”.

Through climbing, she felt validation and found a place of peace. But learning it was something she could achieve, even without climbing, was key, she says.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Mayan Smith-Gobat pushed herself to the brink and battled with an eating disorder during her career but ultimately it led to her accepting her womanhood and to love herself when she took a step back after 25 years.

It saw her accepting her “womanhood”, learning to “love myself and really be kind to myself”.

Smith-Gobat never thought she would have children. But at 43 years old, she is six months pregnant.

“It almost feels like there’s a whole world opening. It wasn’t part of my world until now ... Tapping into the strength that has nothing to do with physical strength.”

She is heading to Wisconsin, US to go on a year-long wilderness guide programme with her German partner where her child would spend their first months of their life. After that, she says raising a child in Aotearoa seems attractive.

Despite the cost at which her career came, regret was not an aftertaste she had. “Even with the prices I’ve paid... If I had to do it again, I’d probably do it.”