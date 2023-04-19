Closing bridges a 'cop out', Southland councillor says

Will Lindsay and parents Mary and John Lindsay, pictured with neighbour Alini Finlayson, own farmland on both sides of the Riverside School Road bridge [behind]. They oppose a Southland District Council proposal to close the bridge rather than carry out costly upgrade repairs. No decision has been made.

The Southland District Council is grappling with what bridges in the region to permanently close as commercial realities collide with community needs.

The district has an ageing stock of 842 bridges, with six shut and 63 effectively reaching the end of their useful lives, and the council cannot afford to keep them all open due to the high cost of repairs, a report says.

Decisions on whether to repair a bridge or close it are based on factors including their condition and alternative detour routes.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, staff recommended two bridges be closed due to their poor conditions, as detour options were considered suitable.

However, farmer Mary Lindsay told councillors of the impacts the closure of the Riverside School Road bridge near Winton [which council says has about 50 traffic movements a day] would have on their operation.

She said her family and several other properties owned land on both sides of the bridge.

“We drive stock and vehicles over it which is our livelihood ... the stock can’t walk 15km around to the yards [if the bridge is closed].”

Her multiple concerns sparked debate among councillors.

Cr Jon Spraggon said he was disappointed at the lack of consultation with the residents living near the bridge before recommending it be closed; while Cr Derek Chamberlain said it was a cop out for the council to want to close bridges.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District councillor Derek Chamberlain says it’s a cop out for the council to want to close bridges.

Chamberlain said the council talked about the four community well-beings [to promote the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of communities], but on the other hand was promoting the closure of bridges which affected people’s livelihoods.

Cr Jaspreet Boparai agreed, saying if the council couldn’t provide necessities for its communities it needed to have a better look at where it was spending money.

Mayor Rob Scott said a plan was in place to replace as many bridges as possible as soon as possible in the district, but it ultimately came down to how much money was in the budget.

Realistically, not all bridges could be kept open, he said.

He questioned what the follow-on effect would be if the two bridges proposed for closure were kept open, suggesting the problem would be moved to another part of the district.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The future of the Riverside School Road bridge, which crosses the Dipton stream and is in urgent need of repairs, remains up in the air.

”There’s no silver bullet solution where we can pick money out of the sky and fix everything [and] we need to be conscious of the impacts of what we owe.”

Cr Darren Frazer said there was a cold hard reality some bridges needed to be closed and it needed to be spread across the region.

And Councillor Don Byars said no one wanted bridges to close, but pointed to the rates increases of recent years and another 10% increase coming this year.

“We can’t keep all the bridges open [due to the costs to ratepayers].”

Councillors deferred their decision on the two bridges in question [Channel Road Bridge and Riverside School Road bridge] ; and Scott said council staff should consult with the affected communities of all proposed bridge closures in the district.