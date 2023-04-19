Police ask tech companies to protect children from abuse by limiting encryption

New Zealand Police and the Virtual Global Taskforce are working together on identifying sex offenders online.

End-to-end encryption, software that protects users’ privacy online could be protecting sex offenders who target children, New Zealand Police said.

In a joint statement with a Virtual Global Taskforce, police are asking the tech industry to consider child safety when including encryption in their programmes “where a child user base and risk is high”.

“The abuse will not stop just because companies decide to stop looking,” police said.

End-to-end encryption is used by platforms including Signal, Facebook and Whatsapp to protect messages or data sent from one device to another. Only the intended recipient can open the messages.

Because of that protection, law enforcement struggle to access communication where they believe crimes are being committed.

The government established a cross-agency working group to analyse the problem in 2022 which was tasked to have a final report by mid-2023.

The Virtual Global Taskforce is made up of 15 law enforcement agencies co-operating with industry and non-governmental organisations focusing on child sexual abuse.

According to the taskforce, one of the United Kingdom’s most prolific child sexual abuse offenders, David Wilson, used Facebook to contact thousands of children by pretending to be a teenage girl.

“He manipulated victims to send sexually explicit material of themselves and in some cases, blackmailed victims into abusing their siblings and friends,” they said.

“The successful prosecution of Wilson and the resulting safeguarding of hundreds of children was possible because law enforcement were able to access the evidence contained within over 250,000 messages through Facebook.

“In an [end-to-end encryption] environment, it is highly unlikely this case would have been detected.”

In 2020, then Justice Minister Andrew Little and the Five Eyes security group to call on social media companies to allow governments to access encrypted data.

“There is a massive demand for this most abusive and vile material online,” Little said at the time.

“Enforcement authorities around the world have to have a means to deal with that.”

In Australia, a new piece of legislation permits government to force businesses to share data protected by encryption.

When the Assistance and Access Act 2018 was passed, the government said over 95% of its counter-terrorism targets use encrypted communications.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Children need help to avoid sexual predators online who hide behind end-to-end encryption software.

Police say the best thing parents can do to protect their children is to talk about their online activities, and supervising them.

“This means knowing what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with and what platforms, apps or games they are using [and] having open conversations, often.

“We recommend parents and carers research and understand app settings, including privacy settings.

“This could include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions.

“Be approachable if your child needs help. Coming forward isn’t always easy, and children may feel reluctant to tell you about online issues if they believe they will be punished or have their devices taken away.

“They must know that it is OK to speak to you or any other trusted adult if something doesn’t feel right.”