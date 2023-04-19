Gore's mayor and council chief executive discuss their relationship fallout

Gore mayor Ben Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry aren’t speaking – and both have welcomed an independent review into the council’s governance.

The chief executive called it ‘’a political cry for help’’, while the mayor refuted claims his council had been ‘’paralysed’’ by his actions.

Last week Stuff revealed the working relationship between Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry and mayor Ben Bell was ‘’very strained’’, and the two were not speaking.

Tuesday’s Gore District Council meeting had plenty of drama as councillors decided to seek an independent review of governance issues, after confidential information from an in-committee meeting was leaked to the media.

Stuff interviewed both men after Tuesday’s tense meeting – watch the videos here:

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review.