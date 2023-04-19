Coroner will not hold inquest into prisoner's death in Hawera police cell

Police officers Sandra Shaw, Craig Longworth and Corey Waite were acquitted of manslaughter following the death of Allen Ball.

A coroner has ruled he would not be opening an inquest into the death of Allen Ball in a Hāwera police cell given the scope of evidence that has already been heard.

In a written notification provided to NZME, Coroner Peter Ryan said he was satisfied the death had been investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA), and the matters required to be established under the Coroner’s Act had been during the investigation.

Ball died in a cell at the Hāwera Police Station in June 2019.

Sergeant Sandra Shaw, probationary constable Corey Waite and constable Craig Longworth were charged with manslaughter after Ball, 55, died of drug and alcohol toxicity following his arrest on domestic disturbance matters.

It was the first time that serving police officers faced such a charge in New Zealand for an on-duty incident.

The trio were also subject to a lengthy IPCA investigation, as well as an employment investigation, while Ball’s death was referred to the coroner.

Supplied/Stuff Allen Ball’s death has been the subject of a three-week manslaughter trial in which the accused were three Taranaki police officers.

Two years after the death the three officers were acquitted of manslaughter but the IPCA found they had failed in their duty of care of Ball.

Police have also confirmed an employment investigation into the incident had also been closed.

Central District commander superintendent Scott Fraser told NZME two of the three officers no longer worked for police while the third remained a sworn member of staff.

However, he would not provide any further details on the investigation.

“Police have the same privacy obligations as any other employer, and as such will not be providing further details,” he said.

In a lengthy report on the death, the IPCA found a number of failures by police custodial staff to comply with policies and procedures, including the officer’s failure to take Ball to the hospital when he was found unresponsive.