The salvage of the Liane starts at Riverton

Divers and experts in Riverton to recover the Liane on Wednesday.

Divers have started the salvage of the Liane at Riverton, but it will be at least another day before the boat reaches dry land.

The former fishing boat was blown off its mooring at the mouth of the Pourakino River during a storm on March 20, pushing it under the town’s bridge and into the estuary.

Divers were working on the boat, which had leaked a small amount of diesel into the estuary, on Wednesday morning.

The Liane has been lying in the estuary at Riverton for nearly a month.

Divers were seen getting out of the water at about 3pm. Large balloons were being inflated to lift the vessel from the sea floor.

Environment Southland regional harbour master and maritime manager Lyndon Cleaver said the plan to remove the vessel depended on the initial attempt to re-float the vessel and its structural integrity.

There had been minor issues while attempting to re-float the vessel, but barring any further complications, it was expected to be completed by the end of the week, Cleaver said.

On Monday, boat owner Don Nelson vented his frustration at how long it had taken for officials to salvage the boat.

But Cleaver said the time was needed as it was a “complex salvage operation” with many moving parts.

“It has taken this long to work with the insurers and other parties to develop a plan to get the best outcome for the environment and others affected,” Cleaver said.

”At present, the team consists of six salvage divers, with support from myself as regional harbourmaster, the Riverton harbourmaster and the insurer. We expect the number of people involved in the recovery will increase at it progresses.

”The plan at this stage includes re-floating the vessel, shifting it to shallower water, pumping out the water and removing enough of the structure to fit the vessel under the main Riverton bridge. Liane will then be relocated to the recreational wharf beside the boat ramp where it will be finally removed from the water by crane.”

The condition of the boat was in could only be known once the water had been pumped out, Cleaver said.