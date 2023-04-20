'Do I have freedom of speech or not?' asks doctor facing professional misconduct charge over Covid-19 views

Dr Peter Canaday could face disciplinary action over past comments he made about Covid-19. (File photo)

A New Plymouth doctor accused of professional misconduct over his Covid-19 claims says his right to freedom of speech was not necessarily trumped by expectations set by an agency which aims to protect the interests of patients and the public.

Dr Peter Canaday is currently before the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, where he faces a charge of professional misconduct laid by the New Zealand Medical Council’s Professional Conduct Committee (PCC).

The medical council’s role is to protect and promote public health and safety.

The charge relates to two complaints received from the public about a series of comments Canaday made during a radio interview and two recorded presentations he gave in July and August 2021.

READ MORE:

* Doctor 'made an example of' over Covid-19 views - top lawyer claims

* New Plymouth doctor facing professional misconduct charge over Covid-19 claims

* 'Sad and tragic case': Doctor who dated patient has registration cancelled



The remarks included recommendations for treatment of Covid-19, his view of the public health response and the Pfizer vaccine, which he described as an “experimental biological agent”.

The PCC say the statements were inaccurate and misleading, and included “unprofessional criticism of other health practitioners”.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf A five-member panel will consider the evidence against Dr Peter Canaday, who is currently before the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal. (File photo)

During Thursday’s cross-examination of Canaday by PCC counsel Hayden Wilson, the retired doctor said the key aspect of his defence was that he was undertaking a public speaking role at the time, not practising medicine.

Canaday said it was a “complex” issue, as a comment which might fall short of what was expected by the medical council, was protected by other laws which applied to people in New Zealand, including the Bill of Rights Act.

“Do I have freedom of speech, or not,” Canaday put to Wilson.

During another part of the cross-examination, Canaday said freedom of speech was one of the first things to be suppressed in countries which went on to be ruled by totalitarian regimes, such as Nazi Germany.

supplied Lawyer Theo Baker is chairing the five-member panel which will consider whether the New Plymouth doctor is guilty of professional misconduct or not. (File photo)

In response, Wilson asked Canaday whether he believed he had responsibilities and obligations as a medical professional, to which he replied “of course”.

While Canaday accepted New Zealand’s public health response to Covid-19 had been well-received globally, as submitted by Wilson, he said people who attended his presentations were looking for more information, despite the public health messages they received at the time.

“They came to those presentations as they were suspicious they were not getting all the information.”

Under questioning by tribunal panel members, Canaday did admit, if he had his time over again, he would have prefaced his comments more regularly with the fact he was not giving specific medical advice.

He went on to explain that he did balance the risk of speaking out in public or not, but felt he had “pertinent, relevant and necessary” information he needed to share with the public.

If found guilty of professional misconduct, Canaday could face penalties, which include censure or losing his practising certificate.

Closing submissions in the case will be heard on Friday morning, and the tribunal is likely to reserve its decision.