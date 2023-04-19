Dash cam footage captures ute taking the grass lane in dodgy overtaking

A ute dangerously overtakes traffic and drives off road to avoid oncoming cars during Easter Monday traffic in Canterbury.

A driver of a ute overtook three vehicles on a busy highway, before swiftly veering off the road onto the grass verge to avoid hitting a stream of oncoming traffic.

Malcolm Beaton, 74, was driving his campervan on State Highway 1 in Canterbury, north of Ashburton, on Easter Monday last week when he caught the dramatic near-miss moment on his dash cam.

A constant stream of campervans, caravans, and trailers towing boats meant vehicles were travelling at a slower speed of 80kph on the busy road, he said.

Beaton said the silver ute roared past him and the two vehicles in front of him, before driving off the road to avoid a stream of oncoming cars and continuing at speed on the grassy verge.

“Everyone was driving well below [the speed limit] due to the traffic, but this guy thought different,” Beaton said.

The ute driver continued to drive at speed on the verge, kicking up dirt, before turning right suddenly down an adjoining street on the right side of the road.

“We were in shock quite a bit after... we were just waiting in anticipation for a head on fatality,” he said.

Supplied Dash camera footage captured the moment a ute driver avoided a head-on collision with oncoming traffic on Easter Monday in Canterbury.

“What we saw was an example of what the police have been talking about, the dangerous driving on the roads, and it gave my wife and I a hell of a shock, and I bet the driver coming towards them got a bigger shock than we did.”

One person died on New Zealand’s roads over the Easter holiday period. The man, a motorcyclist, was involved in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway at Manurewa on April 7.

On Monday, two crashes in South Canterbury involving campervans, which claimed three lives and left two people seriously injured, prompted an appeal for help identifying dangerous roads in the region.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude. (File photo)

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude said it was important for the community, especially in rural areas, to report any crashes, no matter how minor, to their district council.