$3.5m review into police conduct during Parliament protests released today

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release the findings of its inquiry into police operations today. (file photo)

A review into police operations during last year’s 23-day Parliament occupation will become available for the public to read on Thursday morning.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release the findings of its inquiry into police operations during the protest and occupation of Parliament grounds last year at 10am.

The 23-day protest, which started on February 8 and went until March 2 last year, was led by a group opposed to the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates but quickly grew to incorporate other disenfranchised causes, and ended in a flame-filled riot.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) began its investigation into the planning and operation of police’s response to the occupation a month after the protest. It asked for $3.5 million to investigate the allegations made from the occupation.

More than 1600 complaints were made to the IPCA about police behaviour during the occupation, hundreds of which were from anti-vaccine mandate protesters who had attended, and the Fire Association denounced the police use of fire hoses to clear the crowd.

The 225-page report will be available for people to read through the IPCA website from 10am.