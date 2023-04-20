Heavy rain on the way for central NZ after Wellington's drenching

Central New Zealand is in for heavy rain on Thursday, with watches in place for Mt Taranaki, the Tararua Range and Kāpiti Coast.

MetService said there would be periods of heavy rain for Tararua Range and Kāpiti Coast between 7pm Wednesday to 9am Thursday. An Orange Warning was downgraded to a watch, and rainfall was not expected to exceed warning criteria.

For Mt Taranaki, MetService forecast periods of heavy rain, with rainfall potentially reaching warning levels, between 7pm on Wednesday and 3am Thursday.

In the South Island, heavy rain, potentially exceeding warning criteria, was forecast for Buller, and Westland north of Bruce Bay between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

Heavy rain was also headed to Tasman district northwest of Motueka between 6am Friday and 9am Saturday.

A heavy rain watch was lifted for Wellington, and Wairarapa south of Greytown.

MetService said a front over the lower North Island, preceded by a moist north to northwest flow, was moving slowly southwards and should weaken during Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a low over the Tasman Sea was expected to deepen and approach the upper South Island on Thursday night and Friday, bringing heavy rain to northwest Tasman, Buller and Westland.

METSERVICE MetService national weather forecast for Wednesday through to this weekend.

Rapidly rising river levels closed a large riverside car park in Lower Hutt on Wednesday after a day of heavy rain in the Wellington region. The rainfall also overwhelmed the capital’s wastewater treatment at Moa Point, sending sewage into Wellington Harbour.

Discharged screened wastewater was also sent into the harbour about 1.8km south off the coast of Lyall Bay at 8.24am. Both incidents were caused by heavy rainfall leading to higher flows than the plant was designed for.

School holiday travellers were urged to take caution and drive to the conditions.

On Wednesday, Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said people should follow water safety advice and stay out of the water for two to three days after heavy rain.