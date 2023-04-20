Fire that killed Christchurch mum-of-six caused by pot left on element

A fire that killed a Christchurch mother-of-six was caused by a pot left on an element, a coroner has found.

Tania Roimata Kahukiwa, 31, died of smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in her home in Gosport St in Aranui, on November 15, 2019.

Her partner, Johnny Wiare Tawhi, managed to escape with one of their children – their other children were not home that night – and suffered minor injuries, but Kahukiwa was trapped inside. Her body was later found by firefighters.

Kahukiwa lived with her partner and children in a two-storey, three bedroom Kāinga Ora house.

On November 14, Kahukiwa and Tawhi cooked dinner and hosted visitors who stayed until about midnight, the report said.

When the visitors left, Kahukiwa went to the kitchen to eat the roast dinner she had cooked earlier.

Tawhi recalled there were three pots on the stove that night; two contained food and the third contained cooking oil.

He woke to the sounds of their son’s screams and the fire alarm.

STUFF An investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand found the fire started in a pot located on the left rear element of the stove. (File photo)

Tawhi saw thick black smoke throughout the lounge and an orange glow of flames under the closed kitchen door.

He took his son, and they escaped through a smashed window.

Kahukiwa was nowhere to be found, and she did not respond to their calls.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire. They found Kahukiwa’s body in the lounge near the main window. She had sustained significant burns.

An investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand found the fire started in a pot on the left rear element of the stove. It appeared to have overheated, caught fire and then spread.

There were smoke alarms in the lounge, the centre of the hallway and upstairs at the top of the stairs, hallway and in each bedroom, but they were not interconnected. The Coroner recommended interconnected smoke alarms.

STUFF Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire. (File photo)

Kahukiwa's uncle Anania Tawhi earlier told Stuff: “Tania was one who gave out a lot of love. She was very caring – everything she did in life was for her kids and whānau.”

“She would never let anyone down, she just knew how much specific things meant to everyone.

“She was so lovely, she was funny, and she had a bit of shyness about her. She would lend a hand to whoever she saw. She lived for her kids and was so proud of them," he said.

Kahukiwa grew up in Christchurch, spending much of her time at the Te Whare Roimata marae on Gloucester St.

The report also said that while no-one was in the upper rooms that night, that was a coincidence as normally the three older children would have been sleeping there.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is responsible for setting regulatory requirements regarding smoke alarms in residential housing.

The house did not have a sprinkler system. Kāinga Ora advised that where the Building Code requires a sprinkler, it is installed and regularly tested.

The property Kahukiwa and her whānau lived at was a single household unit and such houses do not require a sprinkler system under the Building Code.