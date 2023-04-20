'Vague and unhelpful' signage at Rotorua hot pool where man poisoned by gas

Warning signs about the risk of hydrogen sulphide poisoning close to a Rotorua hot pool where a man died failed to warn the public “of the potential dangers”, according to a Coroner’s report.

James Whare Taikato, known as Jim, died on November 19, 2020, at Cameron’s Laughing Gas Pool at Rotorua’s Sulphur Point, with the cause of death cited as hydrogen sulphide poisoning.

In her report into the death of the 51-year-old, Coroner Louella​ Dunn said Taikato was found unresponsive and floating face down in a shallow part of the pool by a member of the public.

Fire rescue staff then recovered his body.

Police were later told Taikato had been visiting the hot pool every day for several months leading to his death, “on each visit sitting closer and closer to the pool”.

The pathologist who conducted the post-mortem said medications and cannabis were in Taikato’s system and while that may have “slowed his reactions”, the cause of death was hydrogen sulphide poisoning rather than drowning.

Coroner Dunn said that while there was signage in front of the pool advising of the danger of fainting, which made the pool dangerous, “the sign was lengthy and predominantly aimed at providing a light-hearted history of the pool”.

“Another sign posted nearby appeared to portray the danger of walking in the area due to it being a thermal area,” the report said.

Coroner Dunn “concluded that neither of these signs, either separately or together, adequately warned the public of the potential dangers of high inhalation of hydrogen sulphide, which can cause rapid unconsciousness and ultimately death.”

The signs were “vague and unhelpful” and Coroner Dunn.

“The signs fail to adequately give an appropriate warning to members of the public regarding the risk of inhalation of hydrogen sulphide in the hot pools.”

The report recommended additional signage to highlight these dangers, including mention of the dangers of bathing alone.

“Signage should be clear and succinct to ensure members of the public are made aware of the potential dangers,” the report said.

“It is difficult to know whether Jim was aware of the dangers or whether additional signage would have deterred him,” the report said.

“However there have previously been deaths in Rotorua caused by members of the public bathing in the hot pools and dying from hydrogen sulphide poisoning. It is hoped that this recommendation will make the public aware of the possible dangers of bathing in hot pools.”

The report noted that Rotorua Lakes Council has since modified signage at the area and the old signage had been removed.

Rob Pitkethley​, council sport and recreation and environment manager, said he believed the new signage provided much more detail as to the geothermal hazards “and give clear and succinct warnings in regard to the potential dangers of hydrogen sulphide”.

“I am grateful to the Rotorua Lakes Council for their prompt and helpful response to my recommendation,” said Coroner Dunn.

“And hope that such signage will ensure that the public are properly advised of the dangers of bathing in the hot pools and reduce the chance of any further deaths occurring in circumstances similar to Jim’s death.”