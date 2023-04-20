Taranaki police seize $140k worth of P, cash, gun and cars in raids

Along with drugs, $40,000 in cash was also seized by Taranaki police as part of Operation Seconds.

Two men are facing charges after Taranaki police executed several search warrants, and seized drugs, cash, a semi-automatic weapon, as well as several vehicles.

On Tuesday, members of the region’s organised crime squad arrested two men, aged 39 and 41, in New Plymouth as a result of Operation Seconds, which targetted the supply of methamphetamine in Taranaki.

During the raids, police seized 400 grams of P, which had an estimated street value of $140,000.

The firearm, $40,000 in cash and a large amount of cannabis was also found.

Stuff This firearm was also found in possession of a 41-year-old who is facing charges after a series of drug raids in New Plymouth this week.

Work was also under way by the police asset recovery unit to seize, or restrain, other vehicles belonging to one of the accused.

Taranaki detective senior sergeant Gerard Bouterey said police were committed to trying to stamp out drug operations which saw people profiting from the supply of the class A drug to members of the community.

“The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go beyond the individual user, and we often see this translating into other areas of crime,” he said.

NZ POLICE All up, Taranaki police seized 400 grams of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $140,000.

Bouterey thanked the public for its assistance throughout the investigation, which remained ongoing, and could result in further charges being laid.

Detective senior sergeant Mike Fischer, of the Central Asset Recovery Unit, says the arrests made as part of Operation Seconds were the result of close working relationship with the organised crime squad.

“Removing the benefits these people seek through the drug dealing environment is key to protecting our people, their families and our communities”.

NZ POLICE Drugs, a firearm and vehicles were all seized by Taranaki police as part of an operation which resulted in two arrests.

The 39-year-old has been charged with supplying methamphetamine and will appear in the New Plymouth District Court on May 10.

The 41-year-old accused faces 17 methamphetamine-related charges, as well as being in unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will appear in court on May 4.