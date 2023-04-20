Community Corrections staff hold second two hour strike after nine months of negotiations

Invercargill PSA Community Corrections staff joined 1900 from around the country in strike action on Thursday, seeking wage increases that close the gap with the private sector and offset the inflationary pressures on members’ household budgets.

The strike was the second of three planned by the staff after nine months of negotiations between the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, and the Department of Corrections.

The workers include electronic monitoring staff, practice leaders, probation officers, bail support officers, community work supervisors and programme facilitators.

The two-hour strike was the second of three, PSA lead organiser Josephine O’Connor said.

READ MORE:

* 1900 Community Corrections staff strike for better pay and conditions

* Community Corrections staff reject pay offer, not ruling out strike action



"We remain frustrated with Corrections, so workers are left with little choice but to continue this action to send a strong message that the existing pay offer is inadequate,’’ she said.

"We need an offer that properly recognises the pressures on the households of members and the valuable work our members do to keep communities safe."

Corrections deputy national commissioner Brigid Kean​ said they were continuing discussions with the PSA “and it therefore wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further on the bargaining process or outcomes at this time”.

”Public safety is our top priority, and we always have extensive business continuity plans in place across the country. This ensures we can continue to operate safely in a range of different situations, including industrial action.’’