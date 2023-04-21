Bookings open for new $30m Wai Ariki Spa development in Rotorua

Bookings have opened for the $30m Wai Ariki Spa development in Rotorua, which was originally set to open to the public in 2019 – but you can’t hop in the spa just yet.

The spa’s experience combines healing geothermal waters with the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue culture, healing practices and manaakitanga (caring hospitality), a statement said.

Experiences range from mineral bathing to a herbal pool combining mineral water with the aromatherapy properties of native plants, and online bookings are open for appointments from August 1 2023.

The experiences are “devoted to replenishing the body and mind to achieve health and wellbeing in a truly unique cultural experience”, Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa general manager Rania Sears said.

Sears said Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa builds upon Rotorua’s centuries-old thermal holistic healing and rejuvenation legacy.

“Since the 1800s, people have visited Rotorua to experience the region’s healing geothermal waters. Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa will continue that legacy and maintain Rotorua’s position as an international spa and wellness destination.”

Wai Ariki has two spa areas: Te Āhuru Mōwai (Sanctuary), a premium space for bathing and spa treatments, and Wai Whakaora (Restorative Journey) a cultural thermal wellness experience.

Te Āhuru Mōwai is the heart of Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa and includes a range of bathing experiences in geothermal waters, drawn directly from its source, a statement said. Manuhiri can rest in a unique mineral bathing experience, combined with spa experiences founded on Ngāti Whakaue traditional healing practices.

Wai Whakaora is a multi-sensory restorative journey made up of a series of hot and cold experiences designed to maximise therapeutic benefit, a statement said.

In addition to a range of geothermal pools, freshwater and cold plunge pools, the journey includes unique features such as a herbal pool, which combines mineral water with the aromatherapy properties of native plants kawakawa (pepper tree) and koromiko (Hebe Elliptica) to support calmness and relaxation; a mud experience and a cold frigidarium.

Ngāti Whakaue principles, practices and stories are embedded into every element of the building design, spa experience and manuhiri journey, a statement said.

Website visitors can book wellness and spa experiences, with gift certificates available to purchase through the website and online bookings available for spots from August 1, 2023.