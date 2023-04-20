Feeling comfortable 'in my own skin' thanks to free youth service

Camelia Anderson-Setyowati has come a long way thanks to the support of a free health service for rangatahi.

A young woman who found herself depressed, suffering from an eating disorder and drinking at the age of 16 just to cope says without the help of a Christchurch youth service she would “probably be a wreck”.

As a teenager looking for help online, Camelia Anderson-Setyowati​ said she “wanted to cry” seeing how expensive mental healthcare could be.

“I had pretty nasty mental health issues at the time,” she said.

Anderson-Setyowati was raised to be vigilant about money, aware from a young age of how high the power bill was and the struggle to afford food and school fees.

She added the word “free” to her online search, and Te Tahi Youth – formerly 298 Youth Services – popped up.

She has used the service ever since. Now 20, she is about to finish a music degree, something she didn’t think she could have done without Te Tahi Youth, on the corner of Bealey Ave and Churchill St.

“I’m way more comfortable in my own skin, more sure in my own identity,” she said.

It was building that kind of resilience which pushed Dame Sue Bagshaw, founder of Te Tahi Youth’s predecessor, to think bigger.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Clinical team leader Emma Maguire, left, Dame Sue Bagshaw and general manager Fiona Kay spoke at the relaunch of Te Tahi Youth – formerly 298 Youth Services – on Thursday.

Speaking at the relaunch of the free health service on Thursday, Bagshaw explained the service began in 1995 as a solution to the problem of how to remove the financial barriers to physical and mental health services.

But there were other problems that also needed addressing. Bagshaw said young people needed “somewhere they can feel safe”, that if rangatahi used their services then returned to a stressful environment it could “undo” their work.

She hoped to realise that solution in the form of the Christchurch Youth Hub, which after over a decade of planning began construction in late 2022 on Salisbury St in central Christchurch.

Bagshaw announced at the Thursday event she would be stepping back from the day-to-day work of the service to focus on the hub.

Tuesday marked the beginning of pouring concrete for what would become a 39-bed transitional housing facility for young people, she said.

Residents will be able to stay for between three and 18 months for wrap-around care and support to transition into independent living.

Around a dozen other services, including Community Law and the Christchurch City Mission, will be on the same 4250m² site that Te Tahi Youth will also eventually be housed.

Organisations like Work and Income, Oranga Tamariki and Careers NZ will be offered an on-site office for visiting staff.

