Disciplinary hearing for New Plymouth doctor accused of professional misconduct concludes

Dr Peter Canaday is now retired but worked for a time as a radiologist in Taranaki. (File photo)

The lawyer defending a Taranaki doctor accused of professional misconduct over Covid-19 comments says there’s little evidence to support the charge, and that the right to speak freely should be paramount, even if it involved “unpopular” opinions.

In his closing address, Adam Holloway, one of two lawyers representing Dr Peter Canaday at his hearing before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, said his client was not practising medicine when he shared his views about what was the prevailing political and social issue consuming the country in 2021 – the Covid-19 pandemic.

The comments made by Canaday during a radio interview and two presentations in July and August of that year saw him charged by the New Zealand Medical Council’s Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) following two complaints.

While Canaday doesn’t dispute making the comments, which included his view of the public health response and the Pfizer vaccine, he says he was doing so as a public speaker, not a doctor.

But the PCC say Canaday had been practising medicine at the time he gave the talks, as the advice he was giving was in his capacity as a doctor, relying on skills and knowledge gained during his training.

Supplied Rights to freedom of speech are constrained to some degree by professional obligations to the medical profession, PCC lawyer Hayden Wilson submitted on Friday. (File photo)

It alleged the comments made by Canaday were inaccurate, misleading and amounted to unprofessional criticism of other health practitioners.

On Friday, closing addresses following four days of evidence were heard.

Holloway said there was little evidence tabled to prove his client was offering medical recommendations or treatment advice.

He said no one who had regretted any health decisions made because of anything Canaday shared had been called to give evidence by the PCC.

Holloway argued the only issue the tribunal had to consider was whether any of the statements made were likely to discredit the profession.

He outlined how the freedom of expression, enshrined by the Bill of Rights, included the right to say things, but also for people to seek and receive information.

Ross Giblin/Stuff After appealing to the Wellington District Court last year, Dr Peter Canaday overturned a suspension imposed by the New Zealand Medical Council. (FIle photo)

Holloway said at the time Canaday made his comments, the Government response to the pandemic was the prevailing political and social issue of the day in New Zealand.

He said no person should be excluded from social debate because of their profession, and having a “minority or unpopular” view was not high enough a threshold to attract disciplinary action.

“Society and medicine are strengthened by diversity.”

However, Hayden Wilson, for the PCC, said Canaday’s comments were inconsistent with his professional obligations and breached ethical standards.

Scott Graham/Unsplash The five-member tribunal panel, chaired by lawyer Theo Baker, will take time to deliberate the evidence before delivering a ruling. (File photo)

He submitted that Canaday had been practising medicine at the time he made the comments.

“He accepted that he was asked to speak because he was a doctor.”

Wilson said in the context of a worldwide pandemic, some people seeking information might be feeling confused, worried or scared, and would likely take more notice of advice if it came from a doctor.

In terms of Canaday’s right to freedom of expression, Wilson said this was accepted, but it was constrained “to some degree” when he was acting in a professional capacity.

He said statements, especially made in the context of a public health emergency, needed to be fair and balanced, and if they departed from the accepted medical evidence, this had to be acknowledged.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

He said Canaday made little attempt to provide a counter view to what he was saying, and his suggestion information may have been suppressed was a “fundamental failure” to meet the standards expected of him.

Wilson said it did not matter if Canaday was right or wrong in terms of his views, the focus was on his conduct at the time.

The tribunal reserved its decision.

Throughout the week, Canaday had been supported at the hearing by a small group, including his partner.