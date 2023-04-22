A lifetime of service: RSA members out collecting in force on Poppy Day

President of the Karori RSA, Bruce Johnston, says the public should remember that soldiers need support when they leave the army.

Age has not wearied Karori RSA life members, aged between 90 and 105, who have been out in force collecting valuable funds on Poppy Day.

President of the Karori RSA, Bruce Johnston, 90, and Pat Tie, 98, were both out collecting at Karori Mall on Friday.

“A lot of people seem to think it’s all in the past but there’s a lot of people not too much older than me and some younger than me who will require the services of compassionate people,” Johnston said. “If you open the door up, you’ll find someone needs help.”

Poppy Day is the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s (RSA) main avenue of sourcing funds for their services, which support veterans affected by a variety of conditions.

READ MORE:

* Seventy years at frontline of Poppy Day appeals

* RSA's Poppy Day Appeal in full swing in Christchurch

* Poppy Day appeal marks 100th anniversary, 700,000 poppies ready for sale



Noeline Ritson, 105, a former World War II Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) veteran, was also collecting money for poppies at the Malvina Major retirement village in Khandallah.

Karori RSA treasurer Carey Clements said Ritson had likely set a new record as the oldest Poppy Day collector.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Karori RSA president Bruce Johnston hopes younger soldiers will be able to rely on the support of the RSA in the future.

The RSA veterans selling poppies said the organisation needed backing to provide younger solders with the support they deserved later in life.

Johnston said he had been involved in collecting money and organising Poppy Day for about 30 years, serving as president of Karori RSA for 27 years.

”All the money we collect goes into the welfare fund for soldiers. A lot of them are still suffering from shell shock or PTSD ... the Second World War boys are just about extinct,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Karori RSA's oldest member Noeline Ritson (105), selling poppies in the foyer of Malvina Major rest home. Pictured; here with village manager Albie Calope.

“The younger soldiers who are going to have problems as they get older, that’s why I want the RSA to be around when they need them.”

RSA services supported soldiers in a variety of ways from funding medical care and hearing aids to financial support for the families of young returned servicemen.

Johnston said he was hoping for a big turn-out at the Karori ANZAC Day service which he had been organising.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Karori RSA life member Pat Tie, 98, said it was important to remember the efforts of veterans.

Pat Tie said she had been connected with her local RSA ever since her time serving in the WAAF during World War II.

Collecting on Poppy Day was an annual tradition, and it helped to raise valuable funds for returned soldiers, Tie said.

“If we don’t carry it on annually then it will be forgotten and somehow World War II will disappear into smoke ... who is going to acknowledge it.”

The Karori RSA was the last remaining RSA in Wellington with its own clubrooms and it had proved to be a vital community hub for Tie.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Karori RSA life members Pat Tie, 98, and Bruce Johnston, 90, collecting on Poppy Day at Karori Mall.

“Bruce is a little bit younger than I am, but we share so much ... if we can’t live in harmony with each other there’s something wrong.”

Poppy Day had its genesis in 1921 when Colonel Samuel Moffat visited New Zealand to promote the concept of selling poppies to commemorate the fallen and raise funds to help veterans.

He was the emissary of the Frenchwoman known as Madame Guerin who had designed the remembrance poppy. As a result of Moffat’s visit, the RSA ordered 360,000 French-made poppies to sell in New Zealand to mark Armistice Day on November 11 that year.

Legend has it that shipping delays meant that the poppies arrived too late to be sold for the Armistice commemorations so the RSA decided to sell them in advance of Anzac Day instead.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff New Zealand held its first Poppy Day on April 24, 1922.

On April 24, 1922, the first Poppy Day was held making New Zealand the only nation of the World War I allies not to mark Poppy Day in November.