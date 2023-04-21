Series of shallow earthquakes the 'new normal' for Christchurch

The city has been shaken by a series of light earthquakes early on Friday, including two above magnitude 4.

A series of light earthquakes in Christchurch is part of the “new normal for Canterbury”, a seismologist says.

A 3.7 magnitude quake occurred at 7.31am on Friday, according to GeoNet, followed six minutes later by a stronger quake of magnitude 4.4.

Both struck 10km northeast of the city off the coast of New Brighton, the first at a depth of 10km and the second at 8km, which is considered quite shallow.

A similar quake of magnitude 4.0 occurred at 2.21am in the same location at a depth of 9km.

The earthquakes “would be what we call the new normal for Canterbury”, GNS seismologist John Ristau said.

Since the quakes in September 2010 there’s been an aftershock sequence going on, he said.

“Prior to the Darfield earthquakes, there wasn’t as much in the way of seismic activity in the Canterbury Plains, but ever since there’s been an increased level of seismic activity.”

The recent earthquakes centred in the same place they were in December 2011 was no cause for alarm, he said.

“The whole aftershock sequence in Darfield, it started off in Canterbury plains, moved east into Christchurch and then eventually in December 2011 there was a major aftershock sequence in Pegasus Bay, with three largest between 5.7 and 6 out there.

“To have these earthquakes now in Pegasus Bay is not unusual, or not unprecedented.”

The largest of the cluster of quakes could still trigger “its own little aftershock somewhere in the mid-threes”, he said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were earthquakes over the next day or two, around magnitude 3 that people might feel,” he said, before things should quiet down.

“These earthquakes are a good reminder to people in Christchurch that things have changed since 2010.

“Always be earthquake-ready for something bigger that could happen.”

Ristu said that message was not just for Canterbury, but the whole of New Zealand.

Thousands of people reported having felt the quakes across the country on Friday, according to GeoNet, many describing what they felt online.

One person said the latter shakes were as if “someone's shaking my bed ever so gently for 10 seconds or so”, while another said there was a “nice little 4.2 wobble here in Christchurch... Windows creaked and a very real sense of movement”.

Ashley Campbell said: “I am now at the ‘is it safe to have a shower?’ level of quake alertness.”

Two other light quakes occurred in the same area on Thursday – one of magnitude 2.7 at 6.40pm that was 7km deep, and another of magnitude 3.0 at 5.54pm.