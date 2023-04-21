Woman allegedly inappropriately touched and photographed at trade event involving Govt minister

Police are assessing a complaint about a woman being inappropriately touched at a trade event involving a government minister and delegates from an Indian business held in Canterbury.

The woman alleged she was grabbed and had unwanted photographs taken of her by two men who were representatives of a co-operative linked to Indian dairy giant Amul who are visiting New Zealand as part of a trade delegation.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Agriculture under-secretary Jo Luxton were both present, but said they did not see the incident.

Phil Houlding, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ director of international policy, said the ministry had been made aware of the matter.

“We’ve been facilitating the delegation’s visit and contacted the police to offer any assistance. We have spoken with the complainant’s employer to offer any support required,” he said.

“As this is a police matter, we cannot comment further.”

NgÄi Tahu Farming A trade delegation visited Te Whenua Hou regenerative agriculture trial in North Canterbury

Police said they received a report of an incident alleged to have occurred at a Waimakariri address on Monday, which was “currently being assessed”, a spokesperson said.

Luxton said in an Instagram post after the event that it had been a “fantastic day”.

She said she and O’Connor visited members of the primary sector with the Amul delegation, including Ngāi Tahu Farming’s Te Whenua Hou in North Canterbury and Tamar Farm near Ashburton.

A spokesperson for Luxton said she was not aware of an alleged incident until Thursday.

A Ngāi Tahu Farming spokesperson the company did not provide personal information on its workers.

Amul India has been approached for comment. Amul managing director Jayen Mehta confirmed to Newshub there had been a complaint.

“I am working with the parties to see what can be done to make amends.”