Former Gore mayor Tracy Hicks will not stand in by-election

Former Gore district Mayor Tracy Hicks will not stand in the Gore ward by-election.

Former Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks and one-term councillor Nick Grant have both ruled out a return to the council chamber.

Nominations for a by-election in the Gore ward opened this week following the shock resignation of long-standing councillor Bret Highsted in April, after he admitted speaking to someone prior to an in-committee council meeting.

Hicks, who lost the mayoralty in November last year to 23-year-old Ben Bell, said he had no thoughts of standing as a candidate in the by-election.

“There’s nothing worse than a mayor making a comeback,’’ he said.

Hicks had been seeking his seventh term as mayor in the October local body elections, and applied for a re-count after Bell won the vote by a narrow margin.

He was reluctant to comment on the current politics at the council, which voted for an independent review this week after information was leaked from an in-committee meeting about the breakdown in the working relationship between Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry.

“Where do you start?’’ he said.

“I’m not going to make much comment. I’ve got some views, but it’s probably best that I keep those to myself.’’

Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review.

Nick Grant lost his seat in the Gore Ward at the local body elections, finishing sixth behind Highsted and sitting councillors Bronwyn Reid, Paul McPhail, Glenys Dickson and Robert McKenzie.

He said he wouldn’t stand in the by-election.

Former Gore district councillor Nick Grant said he would not stand in the Gore ward by-election.

“I’ve got too much work on. I’m going to let it roll for the next three years and play the game as a ratepayer from the sidelines,’’ he said.

In an interview last week Bell ruled out his Team Hokonui group standing a candidate in the by-election.

Nominations are open until 12 noon, Wednesday May 17.