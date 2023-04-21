'Hostile' family dispute erupts after death of both parents

The wording of a will was the subject of a family dispute in a High Court hearing. (File photo)

A hostile dispute between siblings over the estates of their parents developed, in part, due to a “clerical error” stemming from one extra word appearing in their father’s will.

Napier couple Peter and Jennifer Dudding died weeks apart after being married for more than 60 years. Jennifer died in June 2021. Peter died in August 2021.

The couple ran a well-known local earthmoving company, Dudding Contractors, which had been operated for some years by their son, Glenn.

Relations between the Duddings’ children were fraught and deteriorated after the couple died with differing interpretations of how their wills were to be read.

Glenn went to the High Court applying for validation of Jennifer’s will, which was in draft form and had not been signed. He also applied for a judgment as to the proper intention of Peter’s will.

His applications were opposed by his six siblings and the children of his deceased brother.

Justice David Gendall heard the matter in the High Court at Wellington over two days in March.

The matter was heard in the High Court at Wellington last month by Justice David Gendall, who said “sadly, it seems a degree of hostility between family members has developed on a range of issues”.

Justice Gendall found that Jennifer’s draft will, although unsigned, had reflected her intention to leave all her shares in the earthmoving company to Glenn, meaning he would own 1950 of the 2000 shares. The other 50 belonged to Peter.

Matters involving Peter’s will were less easily resolved. This was due to wording in the last of the will’s nine clauses.

Relations between the Duddings' children were fraught and deteriorated after the couple died with differing interpretations of how their wills were to be read.

One of the clauses specified that Glenn was to be given a quarter share of family’s 1.75 hectare property at Meeanee, near Napier.

His argument hinged largely on the wording in the ninth clause, which referred to “my said estate...”. Glenn argued that Peter had used this wording to indicate “all of the rest of my estate”.

The lawyer who drafted Peter and Jennifer’s wills, Graeme Mansfield, gave evidence that Glenn was wrong and that Peter had wanted to distribute his entire estate to his seven living children and the children of his deceased child.

Mansfield said the clause that left a quarter share of the property to Glenn was only to have taken effect if Peter died before Jennifer, which did not occur.

Mansfield accepted he had made an error in drafting the will and that instead of using the words “all my said estate”, he should have used “all my estate”.

In a ruling issued late last month Justice Gendall said he considered the situation “from the viewpoint as if sitting in Peter’s armchair as the will-maker”.

He accepted that the words in the clause may have made Peter’s will “ambiguous and uncertain on its face”, it was clear that Peter wanted his entire estate divided amongst his children and the children of his late son.

The judge was in no doubt that the will contained a “clerical error” that had the consequence of failing to give full effect to Peter’s instructions.

Justice Gendall made an order correcting Peter’s will so that “all my said estate” was replaced with “all of my estate both real and personal of whatsoever kind and whatever situate”.

Glenn told Stuff he was “more than happy with the outcome”.

His sister, Melanie Thomas – the executor of Peter’s will – said she was also pleased with the decision “and I know this is what my father always wanted for his estate after many years of being engaged as his executor”.

“The case has unfortunately taught me that standing up for your own personal truths and promise to your parents, may come with a cost,” she said.