Invercargill Anzac Day: Parade marshall presides over 50th 'and last' dawn service

Bill South, 79, took his 50th and final Anzac Day dawn service as parade marshall at the Invercargill cenotaph on Tuesday.

The authoritative and familiar voice of parade marshall Bill South has directed the Anzac dawn service in Invercargill for the 50th and last year.

More than 1000 people attended the service at the city cenotaph, with South signing off his duties by saying youngsters who attended the first parade he presided over in the early 1970s were attending on Tuesday as veterans, grandparents and pensioners.

The masses descended on the cenotaph before 7am on a breezy morning to pay their respects at the annual Anzac parade.

Among them was Invercargill woman Esther Price, who said it was a beautiful service.

She was there to show her respects to those that had fallen in past wars, and to her father-in-law Nelson Price who lost his leg when standing on a landmine in World War II.

South said it had been a great honour taking the parade for half a century.

Speaking before Anzac Day, the 79-year-old said he would be handing over the reins to the younger generation next year.

An army veteran himself, he only had to look at the names on the cenotapth to realise why he did it.

“When you see all the names of the people who paid the supreme sacrifice ... it’s respect for them.”

Over the years he had noticed the crowds getting bigger and more children attending.

“It’s good to bring them along and let them know what happened,” he said.

He would continue to attend Anzac Day parades in the city with the rest of the public; his own 32-year army career in the regular forces and territorials had given him plenty to reflect on.

South joined the army in 1963 and served in conflicts including the Indonesia-Malaysia Confrontation, going through scary times as bullets flew over his head in the jungle.

“It’s either them or you. I am not frightened to say on our first contact I have never been so frightened in my life.

“Even after the thousands of rounds you have fired in training, there’s nothing like the shock you get when they are coming back at you.”

A “couple or three” of his army comrades had been injured in action, but none killed, though a number had died of ill health while serving overseas, he said.