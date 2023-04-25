Anzac Day 2007, a big day for Wellington veteran Basil Buckley

Basil Buckley applies the finishing touches in the mirror at home in Khandallah, as he prepares to take part in the Anzac Day dawn service in Wellington. It's not easy to be up and about so early, but Buckley would not consider missing the ceremony.

“On parade with mates who are gone” the headline read on April 26, 2007. Journalist Adam Ray spent Anzac Day with Basil Buckley, a 90-year-old who fought in World War II.

The story was accompanied by a series of stunning black and white images taken by Dominion Post photographer Andrew Gorrie.

All these years later Gorrie, who would later become a train driver, only has a vague memory of the day.

“I think the main image of him in the mirror won me a Portrait/Feature photo award, but I can't remember what competition it was, too long ago. I have a feeling I rang someone at the RSA and they put his name forward, I remember it being a great morning, he was a hard case,” Gorrie said.

The Dominion reported that Anzac Day, Buckley and fellow veterans had marched to Wellington's Cenotaph for the Dawn Service before heading off to Pipitea Marae.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Vietnam War veteran Doc Welsh speaks about his experience during the Vietnam War and what Anzac Day means to him.

At the marae, after a cup of tea and biscuit and a chat with serving army officers, Buckley was introduced to singer Hayley Westenra.

Below is the story that ran in the Dominion Post on Anzac Day 2007.

On parade with mates who are gone

HE HOLDS himself straight amid the ranks of veterans, fighting back tears.

Basil Buckley, a 90-year-old who fought in World War II, was trying to hide his emotions during the Anzac Day dawn ceremony in Wellington yesterday.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Anzac Day 6.22am. Basil Buckley finding the ceremony a little emotional at the Cenotaph.

But the tears well in his eyes as his thoughts drift back to the war and his comrades who did not come home.

"You're on parade with all your mates that are gone, your memory goes back to the time," says Mr Buckley, who fought with the New Zealand Division in Italy as an anti-tank gunner.

He had got himself out of bed at 4am and dressed carefully, adjusting his tie and making sure his medals were properly pinned on his jacket, before a breakfast of baked beans, toast and a cup of tea.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Anzac Day 4.50am. Basil Buckley has some baked beans for breakfast at his home in Khandallah.

It is getting harder for Mr Buckley, a widower, to make the dawn ceremony but he will not even consider missing it. It is his chance to remember his fallen comrades and the battles they fought.

"I thought of all the guys and what had happened, they were all good jokers _ they're all gone."

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Anzac Day 5.58am. Basil Buckley marching in line with other veterans to the Cenotaph.

Along with the solemn memories, the dawn service is a chance to meet fellow veterans and other people.

As the ceremony finishes, Mr Buckley and about 100 other veterans march to nearby Pipitea Marae for a cup of tea and a chat.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Basil Buckley heads for home after the Dawn Service and a cup of tea at Pipitea Marae.

It is a short trip but Mr Buckley, who suffers from Parkinson's, is helped by Colin McLeod, another Italy WWII veteran.

"I didn't know him before _ we just met this morning," says Mr McLeod. "He just needed a hand, that's all."

At the marae, after a cup of tea and biscuit and a chat with serving army officers, Mr Buckley is introduced to singer Hayley Westenra, who had stunned the crowd at the service when she led the singing of the national anthem.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Hayley Westenra and Basil Buckley discuss their Christchurch roots after meeting at Pipitea Marae, after Westenra led the singing of the national anthem.

Like Westenra, Mr Buckley hails from Christchurch, and they chat about growing up in the city.

Westenra is due to fly to Auckland later in the day but he tells her it is not a nice city. "I got in trouble there once."

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Basil Buckley uncovers his budgie after returning from the Dawn Service.

As the morning light hardens and the crowds drift off, Mr Buckley tires and feels the need to go home, tend to his budgie, watch Anzac Day coverage on television and rest up.

It has been a long morning, full of memories.