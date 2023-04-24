Finding purpose in repurposing secondhand goods for greater good

âHalf the bloody town knows me. I'm not even out of my car at the supermarket, I get people shouting âgidday Neilâ!â

When someone wants to get rid of something, they’ll call Neil Fleming.

“Beds, cabinets, TVs: everything right down to the kitchen sink,” says Fleming. “I’ll get a call, and I’ll go and pick it up.”

And when someone needs something, they’ll call Fleming then, too. Single mums, beneficiaries, the elderly, children needing toys: he can kit them out with almost anything with the stuff stored in Fleming’s garage in Richmond.

“I just enjoy helping them,” he says. “We're not rich people, but I have got to do something; I can't just sit down inside.”

The small garage is jam packed: Christmas trees, bird cages, bags of clothing, tools and chilly bins.

Fleming points to two mattresses, delivered yesterday, then hoists up an iron plant stand. “These are always sought after,” he says. “They’re hard to find now.”

Fleming grew up in rural Golden Bay, inland from Pakawau. One of nine children, he and his siblings helped their parents on the farm: growing vegetables, collecting cockles at low tide, and hunting for possums.

“We would sell the skins; we got 10 to 12 dollars per skin, bloody good money.”

It’s been a while since he last lived there, but Golden Bay is in his blood – just like fixing, repurposing and making do, he says.

A long time spent in the region, and the work he does in the community has meant a level of local fame.

“Half the bloody town knows me. I'm not even out of my car at the supermarket, I get people shouting ‘gidday Neil’!”

Others peer over his fence, ask what he’s making. Usually, it’s something out of pallets.

Fleming collects pallets from a retirement village, then pulls them apart to create barbecue tables, benches, boxes and steps: if it can be made out of pallets, chances are Fleming has given it a crack.

He sells the odd item to recover costs, but most of it he gives away.

“There's people who need stuff, and people who want to get rid of stuff,” he says. “But there's more people who need stuff.”

From a pile in his garage, Fleming picks up a box of country music cassettes.

“This is the only thing I keep for myself,” he says.

As a youth, Fleming did “a bit of country singing”, and once won a yodelling competition on the radio. It’s a skill lost to time, he says, when pressed for a demo.

Now, he has more than 200 country tapes, which he plays on an old radio that was destined for the tip. He’s not choosy about the artist.

“As long as it's country, I don't care. I like a bit of rock ‘n roll every now and again.”