Tom Johnstone: WW2 veteran's life was infused with positivity

Winton’s Tom Johnstone, who died aged 104 on April 9, wasn’t the sort to bend people’s ear about his World War 2 exploits.

At least not the likes of the carnage of Monte Cassino, where he and his fellow New Zealanders fought to capture the famed Italian monastery and surrounding town.

Some memories, he acknowledged, he couldn’t really put into words.

However, his positive approach to life led him much more readily to reminisce about what he called “the fun stuff” of his war service.

Like the food, the sights, and the opportunities to play the sport he loved – rugby.

A sideline figure in his childhood, he played for the Drummond rugby club in his teens and continued after the war until he was 29.

During his war years he’d laced up for the Army team at Forbury before departing for Africa, and was good enough to be a national team trialist.

Stationed first in North Africa, he was a gunner in an ammunition truck and a transport guard for German prisoners. He’d be shivering under a solitary blanket on frigid nights.

Then in Italy he’d feel the heat; the steam would rise from the hot ground after thunderstorms.

He would tell of the dances with Italian girls, the grapes that the troops nicked, the pastas they ate and, rather less heartily, of once trying a sparrow for tea.

“There wasn’t much on it.”

He’d tried to appreciate the architecture - not really his thing, though - but did savour the pretty countryside.

His upbeat approach to things persisted throughout his life, particularly his appreciation of friendships.

Robyn Edie Tom Johnstone, at 102, with Hugo O’Meara at the Drummond rugby club’s centenary celebrations in 2021.

When he turned 103 he determined there was no great secret to life, but did commend keeping good friends and staying in touch with community.

It kept him feeling young.

“Keep young, happy people around rather than miserable, grumpy old buggers, or you will feel like them yourself.’’

Tom Johnstone was born on a Drummond farm, and remembered using candles and lanterns until electricity arrived from Monowai.

Even then, the fresh meat was covered in sacking and hung under a tree, because the priority was an electric range before a freezer.

He had little free time, no toys unless he made them, and no birthday celebrations.

He left school at 13 and went rabbiting, selling the skins to a buyer who was also a bootleg moonshiner.

By 19 he was working at a thrashing mill. By 23 he was off to war.

On his return he and brother Eddie worked from their home base in Drummond before partnering in a farm at Hokonui, which they sold in 1973. Tom then farmed at Lochiel, retiring to Winton aged 76.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tom Johnstone on his 103rd birthday.

He maintained his fitness, and was regularly to be seen digging drains, moving dirt and stones, boarding and building up gardens, planting Camelia trees and roses, fixing garage doors and helping his devoted friend Esther Hamilton shear sheep and cut firewood.

The physical tribulations of age never cost him his clarity of thought.

He and Eddie had shares in racehorses and he kept up an abiding interest in the races, - while ever looking forward to the next rugby game he could follow from his chair.

Beside him, in that chair, he’d have a radio and a telephone, Winton RSA secretary Trevor Cochran​ recalled.

“He’d ring people up, and people would ring him. He loved to have visitors.’’

The club and community had lost a very valued member who would be in their thoughts this Anzac Day, Cochran said.