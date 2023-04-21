The small firm behind the RSA's big new poppy campaign

A small creative agency based in Dunedin is behind the RSA’s latest poppy campaign, which highlights the impact of service on a younger generation of veterans.

Paula Hellyer, of Dunedin firm Walsh & Beck, was behind the latest campaign, which features veteran Ryan Gilbert.

The 34-year-old, who is based in Tekapo and is president of the Mackenzie RSA, served in Afghanistan.

The campaign was filmed at a Wellington Four Square, and includes Gilbert recalling his time overseas when a can is dropped on the shop’s floor.

Hellyer said while the RSA continued to remember those lost in World War I, while providing support to World War II and Vietnam veterans, many of those needing support now were aged between 30 and 50.

Since 1990, about 60,000 veterans had served for New Zealand in the likes of Bosnia, East Timor and Afghanistan.

The newer cohort of veterans may require physical, mental and financial support, but many were unlikely to come forward and call themselves veterans, she said.

Remembrance was an important part of the RSA, “as was support and advocacy”.

She was initially worried about how some older veterans would react to the campaign, but said “they actually love it because they see themselves as those younger veterans”.

Ella Harrington Knapton/Supplied Veteran Ryan Gilbert on the set of the RSA’s latest poppy campaign ad.

Some had shared details of their own experience on social media, whether it be a fireworks display or a car backfiring that reminded them of their service.

Hellyer’s eight-strong team had previously been involved in several nationwide campaigns, and this was their second with the RSA.

Hellyer, who is on the board of the RSA, said the agency gave a “considerable donation” towards the campaign.

Working alongside Walsh & Beck was Sir Richard Taylor and Rik Athorne from Wellington’s Wētā Workshop.

Gilbert said he chose to tell his story in recognition of everyone who had served.

Ella Harrington Knapton/Supplied Creative directors Paula Hellyer and Alex Lovell-Smith, of Walsh & Beck. Hellyer says the new campaign has been well received by veterans of all ages.

“I hope people will see my story and realise there are thousands of New Zealanders like me who have signed up to serve.

“We have our own stories, we have our reasons for signing up, but all of us gave a lot.”

RSA’s chairperson, retired major general Martyn Dunne, said the new campaign reflected the reality of the organisation’s work.

“Without the generous support from the wider New Zealand public, support to our veterans would be limited.”

The RSA Poppy Appeal campaign runs throughout April.