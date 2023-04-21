Family devastated after father of four dies from sudden heart attack

Personal trainer Jonathon Stroud died on Tuesday morning from a heart attack, leaving behind his partner and their four children.

Friends and family have been left reeling after the sudden death of a Porirua father-of-four.

Katie Stroud said her husband Jonathon died early on Tuesday morning after experiencing a “massive” heart attack only two weeks away from his 41st birthday.

Now she and her four children, aged 10 and under, have been left reeling from the sudden loss, with a Givealittle page set up to help the family.

Katie said her husband, who had worked as a personal trainer and was a junior coach for the Northern United Rugby Football Club, had been a quiet and well respected man who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need.

“He was always doing everything for everybody else ... He just kept always helping people.”

Katie said Jonathon had worked as a butcher for 20 years before moving into health and fitness.

He had been active in the Porirua rugby club scene and had been heavily involved in helping his children get into the sport, with his eldest daughter travelling to Auckland with the Junior Girls Wellington rugby team.

In his work as a personal trainer he had trained with clients for up to 13 years, and had basically become as close as family to them, Katie said.

Now she and her children had to try to move forward without him.

“To pick up the pieces and start to move forward and build a new life with my four kids on my own is one of those things that I never thought I would have to do.”

Katie said the community had rallied around her and her family. People had come and done her washing, picked up her children, and basically done everything they could to help her get through day by day.

Adair Cameron, who had trained with Jonathon, said the personal trainer had been amazing at fitness, managing to always find a new exercise or challenge to complete.

He and his family were well known in their suburb of Mana, Porirua, and Jonathon had been a “big community guy”. Family and friends had been left devastated by their sudden loss.

His father Alan had been well-known in their community as he had owned a New World supermarket. Alan had been tragically lost to cancer six years before.

Jonathon and Katie each ran their own businesses, and had been extremely active in their communities, with Jonathon involved in coaching children's rugby teams.

“He just completely focused on everybody else and getting them fit and healthy and it was all about lifestyle not in a judgy way, but in a really beautiful supportive way.”

The Givealittle page to support Katie and her children can be accessed here.