Taking on Tasman Sea single-handedly, and winning

Newly crowned solo trans-Tasman yacht challenge winner Malcolm Dickson pauses when asked if he will be back in four years to defend his title.

“I will be 80 then, I'm not sure it's a sensible thing for 80-year-olds to do; I might have done my dash,” he said from Southport on Queensland’s Gold Coast where he crossed the finishing line last week.

But then he adds: "We will see.”

You get the feeling it will be hard for Dickson to resist the call of the sea. He has spent most of his life on the water, sailing and building boats in Nelson after setting up Dickson Marine with his wife Joan. The couple sailed around the world for 10 years and now live in the Bay of Islands.

Stuff Malcolm Dickson aboard Sarau arrives into the Southport Yacht Club marina after taking line honours in the solo trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge last Wednesday.

This month was Malcolm Dickson’s third solo trans-Tasman race attempt – he finished sixth in 1978, was beaten to first place by his son Hamish in 2018 and now is the champion, finishing ahead of eight other competitors in the gruelling 1240 nautical mile race from New Plymouth to Southport.

The Dickson family theme continued with his 72-year-old brother Alister, aboard Frontier and representing the Port Motueka Yacht Club, finishing fifthin Southport.

It was far from plain sailing for the brothers and the rest of the field.

The first two days after leaving the New Plymouth Yacht Club on April 9 saw the Tasman Sea at its moody worst, with winds gusting up to 50 knots and rough seas forcing three competitors to withdraw.

Malcolm Dickson said they were amongst the worst conditions he had experienced, but he never felt in danger aboard the 16.7-metre sloop Sarau that he built himself.

“You take a lot of water on board, but it’s more a matter of being wet and uncomfortable. When you know you have done everything right and you are on a boat as good and strong as Sarau you don’t feel unsafe.

“You also know it won’t last forever.”

SUPPLIED Malcolm and Hamish Dickson after the 2018 solo race, which Hamish won ahead of his father.

Dickson said the bad weather did rip a sail, but that was “just the sort of thing you have to be able to handle”.

After the conditions improved, his other setback was losing a satellite phone connection halfway into the race that meant he could not get weather information or know where the other competitors were.

As a result he sailed into some calmer patches and his commanding 90 nautical mile lead started to dwindle.

But fresh south-easterly winds saw him surge clear again, covering 200 miles on the final day to finish in 10 days, 1 hour and 53 minutes, more than 12 hours ahead of Australian Jim O’Keefe, who he had raced against in the 1978 event.

“It was a fantastic feeling to actually be the winner after all these years,” he said.

At the Southport Yacht Club he was met by Joan and his daughter Linda, who represented New Zealand in yachting at the 2004 Olympics. “It was wonderful to see family and have a hot shower and a good feed.”

What’s the appeal of such a demanding, sleep-deprived test against a body of unpredictable water?

“There are times when it’s just lovely,” Dickson said. “In the evenings when it’s a nice breeze and the boat is sailing along well....it’s just magic really.”

He is waiting for the weather to settle before taking Sarau back across the Tasman, this time with his son Hamish, and possibly a granddaughter to continue a proud seafaring tradition.