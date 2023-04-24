102-year-old war veteran who flew 46 missions recalls his skipper and friend
This Anzac Day, 102-year-old WWII veteran Jack Marshall will, as always, be thinking of his skipper.
Marshall, a tail gunner who flew 46 missions during the war and received the Distinguished Flying Cross, now lives at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village in Christchurch. He will attend an Anzac service there on Tuesday and his mind will once again go to his old captain, Fraser Barron.
“The crews changed a bit, but the skipper [Fraser] I had the whole of the second tour,” Marshall said. Barron was one of the most decorated New Zealand pilots to fly during the war.
The pair shared a room and Marshall described him as a lovely guy – “a gentleman’s gentleman”.
“I valued him as a skipper, I valued him as a friend,” he said.
Barron was killed in action when his plane crashed over France in 1944. He was just 23.
Marshall said he thought about his old friend at some point every day.
“It means a lot to me all the time, not just that one particular day.
“I think about Fraser mostly because we shared a room and we got on very well together.”
Marshall was only 19 years old when he left for England in 1940.
He can still recall the names of the two boys he shared a cabin with on the journey over. Neither survived the war.
Marshall said more men died in bomber command than any other part of the British army during WWII. He counts himself as one of the luckiest.
“The chances of survival was one in three,” he said. “They were all kids, all youngsters, 19 [and] upwards.”
Several Anzac Day services are scheduled around Christchurch on Tuesday.
The Christchurch City Council said it expected more than 15,000 people to attend the dawn service, which returns to Cathedral Square this year. The service starts at 6.30am.
Veterans will meet at the corner of Worcester Blvd and Oxford Tce at 6.15am before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.
The service will take place in front of the newly restored Citizens’ War Memorial, which was rededicated by Princess Anne in February.
The Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square will host the 10am citizens’ service.
Other Anzac Day services in greater Christchurch include:
- Papanui RSA, 9.30am
- New Brighton cenotaph, Marine Pde, 10am
- Heathcote War Memorial, 6.15am
- Lyttelton War Memorial, 10am
- Templeton RSA, 11am
- Sumner RSA Memorial Gates, 11am
- Akaroa War Memorial, 11.30am
- Little River Community Centre, 9.30am
- Halswell War Memorial/Domain, 9am