Family of NZ soldier killed in Vietnam gifted photo of him taken 58 years ago

A photo of Sergeant Alastair Don, one of the first New Zealand soldiers to lose their lives over the seven years of the Vietnam War, has been gifted to his family, 58 years on.

A young man, shirtless in Vietnam’s heat, looks through a video camera with an army helmet on and a cigar in his mouth.

The photo, of New Zealand Army Sergeant Alastair Don was taken shortly before the Land Rover he was in was blown up by a Viet Cong landmine, killing him and Bombardier Jock White in September 1965.

The pair were the first of 37 New Zealand soldiers to lose their lives over the seven years of the Vietnam War.

Don’s sons had never seen the photo before, 58 years after the Vietnam gunner was killed in action.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The photo of New Zealand Army Sergeant Alastair Don was gifted to his sons Mike Don (left), and Corporal Trevor Don.

“It’s been a long time,” the eldest son, Corporal Trevor Don said. “It’s very emotional.”

The photo landed in his hands, after a fellow soldier, Sergeant Rex Peebles who was in the convoy to Ben Cat, close to the Land Rover when it was blown up, read Stuff’s story about Sergeant Alastair Don’s ashes, being interred at Paraparaumu’s Ara Tapu Cemetery.

Sergeant Alastair Don was finally laid to rest in New Zealand over Easter weekend.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Ann Peebles, look at letters his husband Sergeant Rex Peebles wrote to her during his deployment to Vietnam in 1965. Rex Peebles brought home the photo of Alastair, who was his tent mate in Vietnam.

Peebles’ wife, Ann, wanted to gift the photo to the Don family.

“It was quite a journey,” she said, flicking through carefully kept photos and letters her husband sent her during his time in Vietnam to share with Sergeant Alastair Don’s family. ”It all comes back.”

In a meeting with the family on Sunday, Ann Peebles read extracts from the letters describing Don at the time. He and Rex Peebles, along with one other soldier had been tent mates.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Chris Turver (left), former Vietnam war correspondent was in the Land Rover with Alastair Don when it blew up. Pictured with Sergeant Rex Peebles who was also in the convoy and Alastair Don's sons - Corporal Trevor Don and Mike Don.

“We’re living three to a tent and there are no showers so we use a bucket to a stand,” Rex Peebles wrote. “It’s really hot so we have to wash twice a day.”

He described his tent mates as “really good chaps”.

“You can imagine how upset I am” he wrote, when he told his wife of the news that the soldiers had been killed, asking her to send a card and some money to Don’s family.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A black and white photo (pictured bottom right) solved a mystery for Mike Don who had always wondered who the man was pictured with his father, hung up in his hallway.

“He was my tent mate and in my opinion, the best chap I’ve ever met,” he wrote.

Trevor Don said he recalled standing at the top of the stairways at their family home when there was a knock at the door, seeing a soldier, priest and neighbour when news of his father’s death was delivered. He was aged 5.

The process of laying his father to rest in New Zealand and receiving the photo brought him an added sense of closure.

Trevor Don’s moko were also at the meeting and sang a waiata to bless the photo and other memorabilia.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The families gathered on Sunday to gift the photos and share stories of their time spent in Vietnam.

Mike Don said it had been “really good” to learn more about his father’s time in Vietnam.

“It gives you an idea of what they sacrificed,” he said.

It had also solved a mystery of who the man was, standing next to his father in a black and white photo that was hung up in his hallway, when the same photo was found amongst the memorabilia Ann and Rex Peebles had kept. It was Rex Peebles and his father.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Ann Peebles read extracts of letters sent from her husband in which Sergeant Rex Peebles described Alastair Don as ‘the best chap I’ve ever met’.

“I always wondered who this guy was and here he is sitting here.”

Chris Turver, New Zealand’s first war correspondent of the Vietnam War, who was in the Land Rover when the bomb exploded, was also present at the meeting after attending the interment ceremony.

“It’s as raw today as it was 58 years ago”

Turver believed Don’s interment was the last of the 37 soldiers killed in Vietnam and last of ‘the 1965 originals’.