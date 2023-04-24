Primary school principals to begin 2-month ban on after hours work

Teachers are negotiating for better pay and working conditions, Kate Nicol-Williams reports.(First published 29/03/23)

Primary school principals will begin collective action on Monday to cut down on their “unsustainable” workload by banning after-hours work for two months.

The collective action puts a freeze on any work for the Education Ministry that principals usually do, along with a ban on any work outside of regular weekday school hours of 8am to 5pm - aside from board meetings.

NZEI Te Riu Roa union president Mark Potter said the decision to implement the work ban was not taken lightly.

“As a principal myself, I know that principals are stretched extremely thin. The unsustainable workload and the lack of movement on pay that reflects the complexity of the role means we cannot do our job to the best of our ability,” Potter said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa primary and area school principal members voted in favour of the action through a ballot earlier in April.

The latest industrial action comes amidst a raft of similar moves by teachers and educators this year, with secondary school teachers also continuing with industrial action, as union leaders have yet to come to an agreement with the Government over pay and conditions.

The union’s ban on ministry work means principals will not assist with the school curriculum refresh, or collecting or collating any information on behalf of the Ministry of Education over the coming two months but there is unlikely to be any disruptions for students and parents.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Primary school principals were among the thousands which took part in strike action last month over stalled negotiations between the NZEI Te Riu Roa union and Ministry of Education. (File photo)

The ban will not include any work with Ministry of Education learning support specialist staff who support specific students, property staff or the roll-out of the new Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum.

“What it is going to create is work delay for the Ministry of Education but also for the principals, what the parents won’t necessarily see is disruption to their day-to-day learning for their children,” Potter said.

While primary, area school and kindergarten teachers all had bargaining offers on the table, primary principals were frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations for a fair pay structure across the principalship and changes to their health and wellbeing assurances, Potter said.

The work ban aimed to give the Ministry a “strong reminder” of the work principals did to support the education sector, he said.

“It’s one way of really making a statement to the Ministry of Education but not necessarily having to close the school or slow things down for children.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Principal and NZEI Te Riu Roa Vice President Mark Potter says principals face an “unsustainable” workload. (File photo)

Potter said the union’s principal members hoped the action would push the Ministry to make meaningful movement towards presenting a new and improved bargaining agreement.

Last month, a national strike was staged in March by the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, which have a combined membership of 50,000.

Both unions are negotiating multiple collective agreements for kindergarten, primary and secondary school staff.

Meanwhile, secondary teachers are preparing to take a variety of collective action.

In the second week of the new school term, secondary teachers will roster different year levels of students home on various days for four weeks.

In the third week of term 2, rolling strikes will be held, when teachers will strike on different days in different regions starting at one end of the motu and finishing at the other.