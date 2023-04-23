South Island's biggest ever Eid celebrations as thousands gather in Hagley Park

People turned up in their thousands to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Christchurch.

Thousands gathered in Christchurch on Sunday for the South Island’s largest ever Eid celebration.

Hagley Park was transformed with music, dancing and people in traditional dress as members of the Muslim community observed the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Visitors were welcomed with dates and hot tea – which was sweetened with herbs and spices – and as the autumn sun set, colourful lanterns lit up the evening sky.

The free event was organised by Christchurch-based charity Asturlab Cultural Centre, and it was only the second time the city has staged an open-air celebration for Eid al-Fitr, which means the Festival of Breaking Fast in Arabic.

Entertainment was provided by Simurgh Music School, which specialises in teaching instruments from the Middle East, while poems and prayers were recited.

There was also henna painting, children’s entertainment and food stalls.

Many visitors wore clothing from different Muslim cultures around the world, adding to the “festive atmosphere”, said organisers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Colourful lanterns lit up the evening sky in Christchurch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Narges Ghorbani, Yekta Ghorbani, Daniel Teklay and Solomon Samson enjoyed the evening.

Among those who came along was courier driver Daniel Teklay,​ who said it was a “beautiful” event.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of food, music, it’s good.”

Teklay is not Islamic but grew up in the Muslim country of Sudan and said Christchurch should “definitely” host more events like it.

Also enjoying the atmosphere were sisters Narges​ and Yekta Ghorbani​ who are originally from Iran but live in Christchurch, where they are studying English.

“As Muslims we wanted to come along,” said Narges. “It’s a very special time for Muslims.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sisters Rose, 4, and Naya, 3, were among the thousands of visitors to Hagley Park.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Zirman Murad constructs a murtabak at the event.

A unique feature of the festival was the presence of “story-tellers”, who interviewed members of Christchurch’s Muslim community about what Eid al-Fitr means to them.

The individual stories will be submitted to the Christchurch City library for archiving. The event was part-funded by Christchurch City Council, which contributed $5000.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is sacred to Muslims who believe it was when the Quran was first revealed to the prophet Muhammad.

This year it began on Wednesday, March 22 and ended on Friday, April 21. During this period, Muslims fasted between dawn until sunset.

Similar events were held at the weekend at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium – New Zealand’s largest Eid al-Fitr festival – and Te Rauparaha Arena, in Porirua.