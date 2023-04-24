Two cyclone-affected councils give staff Monday off for long hours

Central Hawkes Bay District Mayor Alex Walker said staff had been given a day off in recognition of the work they had put in during and after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Some councils in cyclone-affected areas have given their staff the day off on Monday in recognition for the long hours they’ve put in. For staff at other councils in affected areas it’s business as usual.

Staff at Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Gisborne District Council have been given Monday off. But for staff at Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council it is just another work day.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said the council’s chief executive Doug Tate made the decision in order to “acknowledge the many long hours that staff have worked outside their normal work time over the past few weeks and to allow them the time to have the long weekend that Anzac Day being on a Tuesday provides”.

“We don’t have a large provision for overtime or additional hours. We have expectations of what it means to be a public servant in our community. There have been large hours put in over recent weeks, not all of which will have been paid for,” she said.

Council’s usual after hours services are still provided as normal, Walker said.

She said there were many in the district who were still suffering “and I want to make sure that all of us are still able to continue to support them through the long run”.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Waipawa River in Central Hawke's Bay burst its stopbanks as Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the district. (File photo)

“This is something we need to do to support the support services that continue to look after our community in the marathon that is the recovery from this cyclone,” she said.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said staff had been given the day off as “a gesture by councillors to thank staff for the extra hours everyone put in during the two states of emergency when cyclones Hale and Gabrielle hit our region this year”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said staff had been given the day off as a gesture of thanks. (Phile photo)

Wairoa District Council chief executive officer Kitea Tipuna said Monday was business as usual for his staff, but all staff had been given “an additional three days of Cyclone Gabrielle Special Leave to be taken within six months of the February 14 weather event, at the staff member’s discretion”.

The move to give staff Monday off has not gone down well with Central Hawke’s Bay plumber and drain layer Willie Mathewson, who found it hard to believe he and other ratepayers were funding the staff day off, when many of them had been badly affected and spent days voluntarily helping others during and since the cyclone.

Mathewson found out council staff was taking a day off when he rang the council last week to book an inspection and was told it couldn’t be done because staff were having a holiday on Monday.

SUPPLIED The Waipawa River in Central Hawke's Bay burst its stopbanks as Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the region.

“As a ratepayer I don't see why l’m paying for people who got paid already. Unpaid volunteers contributed time and resources to help and get this area up and running. We had people coming here from outside the region helping for days. It smacks of entitlement to me,” he said.

“Especially when you look at Hastings, where there was diabolical damage over a huge area and the staff there aren’t being given a day off,” he said.

“Even the contractors who work for the council aren’t getting a day off. I'm 67 in a few weeks and work full time in a physically demanding job and can't see why some person sitting in an office deserves a day off at my expense,” Mathewson said.