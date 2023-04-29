Rustling Charlie's cabin company under investigation and heading for liquidation

Charlie Thompson – aka "Rustling Charlie", or John as he has been calling himself recently.

One of several businesses out of pocket after dealing with “Rustling” Charlie Thompson is applying to the High Court to have his cabin company liquidated.

It comes as Thompson is also being investigated by a government department.

South Otago Windows and Doors managing director Laurence McLeod confirmed he has engaged debt collection agency Crown Collections to initiate proceedings to put Thompson’s company, High Country Cabins, into liquidation.

A hearing will be held in the High Court on May 5.

McLeod is among a slew of business owners and disgruntled customers who claim Thompson owes them money.

Now the charming and affable ex-farmer is also being investigated by the Ministry of Business and Innovation (MBIE) after a member of the public complained about incorrect director and company address information on the Companies Register for High Country Cabins.

On April 2, Thompson changed the company address from his Miners Creek Central Otago farm to a Nelson address belonging to Legal Focus.

Director Grant Pearson confirmed the legal firm had “taken issue” with Thompson using their address for his company. Pearson said he reported the issue “accordingly”.

A source told Stuff Thompson had claimed he was moving into the same building complex and had asked Legal Focus if he could redirect his mail to them in the meantime.

Supplied Complaints about Thompson have been laid with MBIE and the Companies Registrar.

Pearson refused to comment further, except to say that the firm had never acted for Thompson or his company.

Thompson also changed the address to a property he owned in Central Otago but had since changed it again to his mother’s address in Lawrence.

On April 20, the New Zealand Companies Office gave public notice that the registrar intends to remove Thompson’s company because it had failed to respond to requirements such as producing relevant documents for inspection.

An MBIE spokesperson said there were several obligations involved with being a company director, including acting in good faith, complying with the Companies Act, and not allowing the business to be carried out in a way likely to create a substantial risk of loss to the company’s creditors.

Seriously breaching those obligations can lead to an automatic five-year ban from being a director in another company.

Thompson first came to Stuff’s attention last year after being associated with a large trail of unpaid contractors, missing livestock, and a failed rural cabins business that saw him featured on Fair Go.

Facebook Thompson has a history of selling cabins and not delivering.

In March Stuff also revealed Rustling Charlie (a nickname farmers coined because of unexplained stock disappearances on neighbouring properties to Thompson) was at it again, leaving more customers out of pocket after he renamed the trading name of High Country Cabins to Tru Timber NZ.

Under the moniker John, Thompson lured customers under a new business name, including Chris Booth who paid Thompson $40,000 as a deposit for two kitset four-bay farm sheds for his Northland property. But three months later, in late February only one “small pack” of timber worth about $1300 had been delivered, Booth said.

Jason Flynn from Nelson was also $40,000 out of pocket after Thompson failed to build two huts. Now in the first stage of legal action, Flynn received communication from Thompson in mid-March claiming he’d had a nervous breakdown and was having a few “quiet weeks”.

Thompson claimed he was going to base himself in one region and do “fencing and building” for a bit.

Supplied Tru Timber NZ was Thompson’s latest failed venture.

Weeks later, following further publicity of his significant debts, Thompson was still trying to sell cabins under Tru Timber NZ to a Canterbury woman.

In emails and text messages, Thompson sent the woman drawings for a cabin he said would cost $60,000 but when asked to visit the site, he said he was no longer selling “studio units” and the woman could purchase the plan he sent for $4000 plus GST.

Previously Thompson has given a variety of reasons for late payment to the dozens of customers and suppliers spoken to by Stuff including heart issues, a stroke that made him forgetful, bipolar disorder and nervous breakdowns. He also blamed supply issues caused by Covid-19.

Thompson has not responded to many efforts to contact him.